Davao City Suspends Landfill Site After Mass‑Wasting Accident, Shifts to New Facility

Following a mass‑wasting event in Barangay New Carmen that claimed a life and injured others, Davao City has suspended the existing sanitary landfill, relocated operations to a new facility, and is implementing corrective measures to meet environmental standards.

The Davao City authorities have announced a temporary halt to the use of the Barangay New Carmen Sanitary Landfill following a significant mass‑wasting event that took place on May 20, 2026.

Officials confirmed that the site would be closed as of May 22, pending a comprehensive review of the geotechnical conditions that led to the collapse. In response, the city's Information Office filed a motion for reconsideration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Davao Region (DENR‑Davao) on May 26, requesting a thorough assessment and the implementation of corrective measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The city has pledged to shift operations to a newly established landfill facility located adjacent to the existing site in Barangay New Carmen, while still maintaining routine waste collection services. In the interim, residents are urged to segment their household waste to lessen the volume directed to the landfill, a strategy that the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) expects will ease pressure on waste disposal efforts.

The suspension of activities at the sanitary landfill comes after a combination of regulatory findings and safety concerns. On March 19, the Environmental Management Bureau - Davao Region (EMB‑Davao) issued a Notice of Violation against the landfill for operating without a discharge permit, violating environmental standards, and possessing an inadequate leachate treatment system. Subsequent technical discussions held in April reaffirmed the city's obligation to address penalties and to submit a comprehensive pollution control program.

The latest technical conference on April 29 solidified the commitment to these corrective actions. From an operational standpoint, the landfill has received roughly 786 tons of waste daily in 2026, approaching its maximum capacity. Historical data reveal a steady daily collection trend, with 753 tons in 2024, 746 tons in 2023, 782 tons in 2022, and 737 tons in May 2025. The disaster that prompted the closure was the result of significant water accumulation beneath the landfill following heavy rains.

The buildup of pore water pressure caused a portion of the garbage mound to fail, leading to a deadly slide that buried one resident and injured two others, with another person reported missing. Rescue crews mobilized promptly to search for victims trapped within the collapsed material, but the instability of the site forced the City Engineer's Office to declare the area unsafe for public entry.

Technical teams have identified steep slopes, a collapsed leachate pond, and informal dwellings along the landfill perimeter as additional risk factors. In light of these hazards, DENR‑Davao recommends slope stabilization, partial closure of certain landfill sections, and the relocation of houses that lie within a 200‑meter buffer zone around the facility.

The city and the department are working collaboratively to expedite slope stabilization and to develop a safe closure plan, with the overarching goal of ensuring the facility meets all environmental compliance standards outlined in Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. The incident also underscores the broader challenge of managing emerging waste streams in rapidly growing urban areas like Davao City.

The local government has urged residents to increase public awareness of waste segregation practices at the household level, citing that proper segregation significantly reduces the waste stream entering municipal facilities. Local officials, including DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, have stressed that no life should be lost due to mismanagement of waste facilities.

The city has prioritized the relocation and evacuation of affected homeowners-over 123 homeowners, six shared occupancy families, 374 dependents, one renter, and one boarder-to the gymnasium adjacent to the Barangay Hall in Purok 3, New Carmen while authorities conduct ongoing risk assessments and make strides toward a sustainable waste management infrastructure. In light of the continuing developments, the City Government remains committed to addressing the root causes of the collapse: inadequate slope management, leachate handling, and the presence of informal settlements near the landfill perimeter.

The planned transition to a new landfill site is intended to provide a safer, more environmentally sound solution. Residents are encouraged to follow the city's directives, practice waste segregation, and stay informed about further updates from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and DENR‑Davao.





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