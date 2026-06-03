Davao City Sees Surge in Foreign Diplomatic Visits Focused on Agriculture, Health, and Education Partnerships

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte met with the Danish ambassador to discuss collaboration in agriculture, healthcare, and investment, highlighting the city's increasing role in international diplomacy with over ten dignitaries visiting in early 2026. Councilor Rachel Zozobrado noted consistent foreign interest in food security, health, and education, while new sister-city talks with Australia are underway, expanding the city's existing network of local and international partnerships.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin held a meeting with Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte. The discussion centered on enhancing collaborative efforts in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and investment.

This meeting is part of a broader trend of increasing diplomatic engagement with Davao City. According to Davao City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, who chairs the committee on international relations, the number of foreign dignitaries visiting the city is expected to rise further in the coming months of 2026.

She noted that by the first quarter of 2026 alone, the city had already welcomed ten dignitaries from various countries including Israel, the United States, India, Belgium, the Solomon Islands, Denmark, Australia, Norway, China, and Japan, with Japan visiting twice. During her remarks at the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on June 2, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Zozobrado highlighted that visiting officials consistently express interest in forging partnerships focused on food security, health, and education.

However, she clarified that most of these initiatives remain in the exploratory stage. She also disclosed that the Deputy Ambassador of Australia to the Philippines has explored the possibility of establishing a sister-city agreement between an Australian city and Davao City, a partnership that could significantly boost the local education sector given Australia's global reputation as an education hub. Davao City currently maintains nine local and eight international sister-city relationships.

The local sister cities include Angeles, Marikina, Quezon City, Bacoor, and Liloan. The international sister cities are Nanning and Jinjiang in China, Kitakyushu in Japan, Bitung and Manado in Indonesia, and the U.S. cities of Tacoma and Kaua'i. Recent high-level visits underscore this active diplomacy. Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan paid a courtesy call on Mayor Duterte to discuss bilateral relations, subnational cooperation, economic ties, and people-to-people exchanges between Davao and China.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya's visit was part of a lecture series at local educational institutions and coincided with the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations. Ukrainian Ambassador Yuliia Fediv, in her meeting with the mayor, explored cooperation in education, agribusiness, trade, and technology. Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain emphasized potential coordination with Davao in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and academic partnerships.

These interactions reflect Davao City's growing prominence as a hub for international engagement, attracting diplomatic attention from a diverse array of nations seeking collaborative opportunities across multiple developmental domains





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