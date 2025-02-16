Davao City Police Defend 'Red' Attire During Marcos Rally

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) defended its decision to have plainclothes officers wear red during President Marcos' political rally, stating it was a standard security measure and not politically motivated. The order sparked public concern after an internal memo circulated online. While the DCPO insists on its apolitical stance, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa called for an investigation into the attire choice.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. campaigned for the senatorial candidates of 'Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas' during a political rally held on February 15, 2025, in Carmen, Davao del Norte. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) stated that their order for approximately 55 plain-clothes police officers to wear red clothing while securing the rally was not politically motivated.

This came to public attention after an internal memorandum instructing officers to wear attire in the administration party's color motif circulated online. Davao City police chief Colonel Hansel Marantan assured that the DCPO remains apolitical, dismissing allegations that the order to wear red held a deeper meaning. He emphasized that this deployment was a standard security measure aimed solely at ensuring the security and safety of the President, the event venue, and the public. Marantan stated that the DCPO upholds its duty to protect all citizens, regardless of political affiliations, and remains neutral and professional in all its operations. He also noted that the internal memorandum regarding plainclothes detectives was leaked, and its posting online was unauthorized.Marantan explained that the deployment of police personnel in civilian attire complied with a request from the Police Regional Office 11 (PRO 11) for the deployment of 55 police officers to augment the Presidential Security Command (PSC) during the Alyana Senate slate rally. Marantan urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation or speculation regarding this matter, reiterating that the DCPO remains an apolitical and non-partisan organization dedicated solely to public safety and security. However, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa expressed that the choice of police officers' attire during the rally should be investigated further. He stated that it would be problematic if policemen engaged in politics and that the police should remain apolitical. Dela Rosa added that the police wearing red shirts could be perceived as a political move





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Politics President Marcos Davao City Police Alyansa Ng Bagong Pilipinas Security Attire Controversy

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City Unveils Official Logo for 88th Araw ng DavaoThe City Government of Davao unveiled its official logo for the 88th Araw ng Davao on February 11, 2025. The logo features a soaring blue eagle with prominent city icons: City Hall of Davao, Mt. Apo, and the Monument of Peace and Unity. The 88th Araw ng Davao celebrations, running from March 1 to 16, emphasize the city's shared history, vibrant present, and promising future. Davao City Tourism Operations Office Head Jennifer Romero encourages residents to participate in various ways to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Read more »

Davao City Mayor Duterte Criticizes Marcos Jr.'s Administration, Calls for PDP-Laban UnityDavao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has criticized the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., labeling it 'abusive' and 'excessive.' He urged members of their party, PDP-Laban, to remain committed to progress for the Philippines. During a proclamation rally for the party's senatorial candidates, Duterte highlighted the party's history in combating abuses and stressed the importance of upholding Filipino interests.

Read more »

Davao City Police Refutes Alleged Abduction Incidents on Social MediaThe Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has debunked social media claims of abduction incidents in Davao City that allegedly occurred on January 26 and February 3, 2025. The DCPO investigated reports shared on Facebook, finding no evidence to support the claims of attempted abductions or suspicious activity. Police officials urge the public to report any genuine concerns directly to authorities and avoid spreading unverified information online.

Read more »

Davao City Police Seize Millions in Illegal Drugs, Arrest 47 SuspectsThe Davao City Police Office (DCPO) conducted a series of successful anti-crime operations from January 26 to February 2, 2025, resulting in the seizure of nearly P6 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 47 suspects. The operations also targeted gambling and fugitive apprehension, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals in gambling raids and 41 fugitives, including nine of the city's most wanted persons. The DCPO also intensified its crackdown on illegal firearms, filing charges against seven individuals and seizing seven illegal firearms.

Read more »

Davao City Police Tightens Monitoring to Protect Minors on Valentine's DayDavao City Police intensifies efforts to prevent minors from checking into hotels and inns on Valentine's Day, enforcing Republic Act 7610 to safeguard children from potential abuse and exploitation.

Read more »

Police Auxiliary Under Investigation for Punching Theft Suspect in Davao CityA police auxiliary is under investigation after punching a male theft suspect outside a hospital in Davao City. According to a GMA Regional TV report on 24 Oras Weekend, the auxiliary claimed he was chasing the suspect when he was punched. The auxiliary stated that he retaliated in anger after being insulted. Police are investigating the incident, including why two officers present did not intervene. The suspect, who was not charged with theft, remains detained for other offenses.

Read more »