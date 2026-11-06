Davao City Opens Child-Friendly Spaces in Disasters Amid El Niño Heat

Davao City opens child-friendly spaces when emergencies begin, as El Niño heat and displacement raise risks for children at evacuation sites.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Davao City says children forced into evacuation centers by disasters receive a child-friendly space as soon as emergency operations begin. The division chief of the CSWDO's Child and Youth Welfare Division, Fulgencia Autida, made the point at the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The announcement comes as this year's National Children's Month focuses on keeping children safe during calamities, while displaced residents from the recent fire in Agdao remain in temporary shelters.

Autida said the office's first concern in any emergency is children's welfare, including whether children are still with their parents or caregivers. The 34th National Children's Month carries the theme 'Manindigan, Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa,' which places disaster preparedness among children at the center of the celebration. Autida said the child-friendly space is set up right away during emergency operations, and she made that point while El Niño was already being felt in the city.

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How Davao City Protects Children in Evacuation Sites

The CSWDO deploys a mobile unit to evacuation sites and holds psychological first aid (PFA) activities for children in centers and gyms, places where children are more vulnerable. Autida identified these sites as the locations where the office focuses its attention during disasters. Her office also uses its Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) sessions to reach parents and caregivers in child development centers and sectoral groups.

Autida said child protection is not limited to emergencies. She said the goal is to ensure children are protected in all situations, not only during disasters. She also urged residents of Davao City to have the courage to speak up and to stand against child abuse, framing the message as a call to take a stand.

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DSWD-Davao Focuses on Heat and Health Risks

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) is focusing on heat-related risks for children. Hannah Princess Taguinod, the agency's child labor focal person, said at a separate forum on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, that the current heat makes work especially dangerous for children, particularly on farms. She said the weather is not right for children at this time.

Taguinod said DSWD-Davao invited doctors on Nov. 3 to teach children what to do when their bodies overheat and how many glasses of water they should drink each day. The same activity included lessons on brushing teeth. Held at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School as part of DSWD-Davao's Children's Month kickoff, the event also gave students free dental checkups with partners including the Eastern Mindanao Command dental team and the City Health Office, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Psychosocial Support After the Agdao Fire

DSWD-Davao provided psychological first aid and family counseling to children affected by the recent fire in Barangay Leon Garcia, Agdao, which displaced more than 1,000 families. Taguinod said the agency treats these services as necessary because some children are traumatized by fires, and such trauma cannot always be avoided. She said the DSWD also held games and activities to help the children forget what happened and express how they felt.

Nationally, the drought has affected more than 189,000 families, or more than 356,000 people, in over 3,400 barangays as of early October. Irene Dumalo, DSWD spokesperson and Assistant Secretary of the Disaster Response Management Group, said during a media forum on Thursday, Oct. 1, that the agency is preparing cooling areas and heat-insulated rooms in evacuation centers. Dumalo said these measures aim to protect vulnerable sectors if the heat becomes really intense in an area, and the DSWD already distributes food packs, ready-to-eat food boxes, water trucks, and water filtration trucks.

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Bahay Pag-asa Caseload and Ongoing Care

The city's Bahay Pag-asa is currently caring for around 54 children in conflict with the law (CICL), Autida said. She gave the figure as an initial count for the facility. In July, Autida said Bahay Pag-asa for Boys had 49 residents, down from around 80 in 2025 and about 120 in 2019.

The facility's capacity is about 70 to 80 beds, according to Autida's July figures. The CSWDO's continuing work in child protection, disaster response, and parent education shows how the city is pairing emergency measures with longer-term care for children in vulnerable situations.