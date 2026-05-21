Davao City Garbage Landslide: Burying Homes in Grief

Deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have buried homes in New Carmen, Davao City, Philippines. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and other agencies are working to rescue the affected families.

Heavy rains trigger deadly garbage mound collapse , burying nearby homes in Davao City, Philippines . The City Government of Davao is investigating the incident and providing assistance to affected families.

The heavy rainfall caused a water buildup underneath the New Carmen landfill, leading to the collapse of a portion of the garbage mound, which buried some houses. Lives are at risk as the incident is unfolding, and residents living near high-risk areas are advised to cooperate with authorities and observe safety measures





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Davao City Landslide Garbage Mound Collapse Heavy Rainfall Waste Management Philippines

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