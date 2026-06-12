Davao City Eyes Medal Haul in BIMP-EAGA Games with Rigorous Athlete Selection

Davao City sports officials outline plans for tryouts and athlete preparation ahead of the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games in Malaysia, highlighting a focus on medal-contending performances in archery, athletics, badminton, esports, karatedo, and pencak silat.

Davao City is preparing to send a strong delegation to the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games, scheduled from November 23 to 27 in Malaysia. The city's Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) has announced that tryouts will be held to select top-performing athletes across several sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, esports, karatedo (kata), and pencak silat.

Executive program director Charlie Roscios emphasized the importance of choosing high-caliber athletes capable of winning medals, stating that the city aims to send only those who can deliver strong performances on the international stage. The selection process will be conducted in coordination with local sports associations, and an online registration system was implemented to ensure broader access, with registration initially running from April 6 to 20 and later extended into May. Participation in the tryouts is free of charge.

To ensure fairness, judges for the tryouts will be selected from outside Davao City to avoid conflicts of interest. Selected athletes are now intensifying their training as the city finalizes a competitive lineup for the regional event





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BIMP-EAGA Games Davao City Athlete Tryouts Sports Development Regional Competition

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