Davao City Expects 250,000 Visitors for Duaw Davao 2026

Davao City is gearing up for a busy month with the 2026 Duaw Davao, a month-long summer event that aims to attract 250,000 visitors. The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expects a significant increase in tourist arrivals, with the city's tourism industry set to benefit from the influx of visitors.

The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expects to welcome 250,000 visitors for the 2026 Duaw Davao, a month-long summer event in Davao City . The CTOO aims to increase the number of tourists from 200,000 in 2025 to 250,000 this year.

Despite having the same budget as last year, the CTOO has prepared multiple events for Dabawenyos and tourists to enjoy. The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) will deploy 8,200 integrated safety and security personnel throughout the duration of the event. The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will deploy 216 personnel to manage traffic flow during the events.

With the influx of passengers, the private sector is gearing up its offerings to boost the city's tourism industry, including month-long sales in major malls and other participating establishments. The Davao Tourism Association (Data) estimates that there are 10,000 to 11,000 accommodations in the city, excluding self-styled rental rooms and condominiums.

The celebration will commence with the 176th Parochial Fiesta of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Pedro and include events such as Reyna ng Davao, sports tournaments, the Pride Parade, and the cheerdance competition. The budget for this year's Duaw Davao is P21 million, which includes sponsorships and private partnerships but excludes non-monetary contributions. The CTOO has removed the Hugyaw Dabaw event from last year and merged it with 'A Night of Music and Colors,' while also adding several new events.

The PSSO will place a command post for each of the 18 activities to ensure their safety and security. Meanwhile, the CTTMO will partially close some roads within the city to manage traffic flow during the events. The city's tourism industry is expected to benefit from the influx of visitors, with the private sector offering month-long sales and promotions.

The CTOO remains positive about the number of tourists arriving in the city, considering that tourist arrivals increased by 17 percent from January to April 15, 2026. The CTOO's head, Willenito Tormis Jr., expressed optimism about the events lined up, saying they would encourage more people to visit and explore Davao. The city's tourism industry is gearing up for a busy month, with multiple events and activities planned for Duaw Davao.

The CTOO is confident that the events will attract more tourists to the city, despite having the same budget as last year. The city's tourism industry is expected to benefit from the influx of visitors, with the private sector offering promotions and sales. The PSSO will deploy integrated safety and security personnel to ensure the safety of the events and activities. The CTTMO will manage traffic flow during the events, with some roads partially closed.

The city's tourism industry is gearing up for a busy month, with multiple events and activities planned for Duaw Davao. The CTOO is confident that the events will attract more tourists to the city, despite having the same budget as last year. The city's tourism industry is expected to benefit from the influx of visitors, with the private sector offering promotions and sales





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Davao City Duaw Davao 2026 Tourism Travel Events Safety And Security Traffic Management Accommodations Budget Private Sector Promotions Tourist Arrivals City Tourism Operations Office Public Safety And Security Office City Transport And Traffic Management Office Davao Tourism Association

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