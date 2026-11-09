Davao City Culture Office Plans Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monument

The Davao City Office of the Culture and Arts plans a new marker near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial Park to honor regional veterans and preserve historical legacy.

The City Government of Davao, acting through its Office of the Culture and Arts (OCA), has announced plans to erect a permanent monument or marker adjacent to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This specific location resides within the historic Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial Park, a significant heritage site situated in Madapo Hills, Barangay 6-A. The proposed structure aims to officially recognize the burial ground of veterans and preserve the historical narrative of American settlers who shaped the region during the early twentieth century.

Historical Origins of the Masonic Memorial Park

The four-hectare lot in Madapo Hills serves as a tangible reminder of the era when Davao transformed into one of the most American towns in the Philippines. Established in 1915, the site was designated by American authorities as one of two primary burial grounds in the area, alongside the adjacent municipal burial ground known as the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Originally intended for American Masons, the cemetery eventually became the resting place for American military veterans who settled in Davao before World War II.

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During the early 1900s, the region experienced a profitable abaca industry that attracted retired American soldiers from the Philippine-American War and adventurous investors. These settlers, including figures such as Henry Roscom, David Jacobson, Harry Hughes, Henry Pahl, and Edward Christensen, established large plantations in the area. Among them was Colonel George Thompson, who served as the special representative of United States President Calvin Coolidge to the Philippines and played a pivotal role in bringing capital investments to Davao.

Leadership Transition and Maintenance History

The maintenance of the cemetery underwent a significant transition when the American Cemetery Association (ACA) ceased its operations in the late 1950s. During this period, Mason and American veteran Alfred W. Roberts negotiated with the ACA to transfer the rights to the land. The ownership was subsequently passed to the Davao Masonic Association Inc., a group organized by local Masons who sought a dedicated resting place for their departed kin.

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Currently, the site is maintained by the Filipino American Veterans Masonic Memorial community, which gathers at the entrance of the memorial park to honor Filipino and American veterans. While the city government holds annual commemoration events at this location, the ongoing care of the grounds remains closely tied to the local Masonic organization. This partnership ensures that the historical integrity of the site is preserved for future generations.

Current Monument Status and OCA Initiatives

Oscar Casaysay, the head of the Office of the Culture and Arts, stated that the agency is actively coordinating with the Masonic organization to proceed with the new monument. The current marker at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at the edge of the cemetery, has undergone several improvements. It now features a larger white cross, a steel marker, and concrete posts connected by steel chains to clearly demarcate the sacred area from the surrounding grounds.

Casaysay explained that the proposed resolution would formalize the installation of the new marker through an ordinance. The goal is to supplement the existing structures, which were initially put up by the Masonic group, with a official city monument. This effort highlights the city's commitment to recognizing the legacy of American pioneers, as few civic structures from that period remain in Davao other than the century-old City Hall.

Commemoration Activities and Future Recognition

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier holds profound significance for annual commemorations in Davao City. The city government holds the annual Liberation of Davao commemoration at the cemetery on May 3, a date that marks the return of American forces and the end of the Japanese occupation. Additionally, American veterans currently living in Davao, affiliated with American Legion Post 66, visit the tomb during Memorial Day to pay their respects.

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In 2018, veterans initiated a process to identify the remains of 32 American and Filipino soldiers buried at the tomb. This ongoing effort to honor the fallen reflects the deep historical connections between the region and the United States. The new marker planned by the Office of the Culture and Arts will serve as a focal point for these gatherings, ensuring that the stories of the settlers and soldiers buried in Madapo Hills are not forgotten.