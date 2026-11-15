Davao City Council Approves Zero Interest Loan Increase for Cooperatives

Davao City Council advances legislation to double cooperative loans to 2 million pesos at zero interest to boost local economic growth and sustainable livelihood programs.

The Davao City Council has taken a significant step toward strengthening the local cooperative sector by advancing a legislative measure to double the borrowing limit for accredited cooperatives to P2 million. This landmark policy change, which eliminates interest charges entirely, was formally introduced during the first reading of the proposed amendments last week. The initiative aims to provide substantial capitalization for small and medium-sized enterprises that serve as vital engines for the regional economy.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, who serves as the chairperson of the Committee on Cooperative Development and People's Participation, provided the official update regarding this fiscal expansion. He delivered the details during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum held on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Alejandre confirmed that the proposed amendments target Ordinance No. 0855-22, which established the Davao City Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Program, to significantly expand financial support for member organizations.

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Core Details of The Loan Expansion

The primary mechanism of this legislative update involves raising the maximum borrowing ceiling for accredited cooperatives from P1 million to P2 million. Alejandre emphasized that the financial instrument carries a zero-interest rate, stating that the funds are entirely interest-free to maximize the utility of the capital. This increase represents a doubling of the previous limit and is designed to provide cooperatives with the additional capitalization necessary to expand their operations and scale their business activities effectively.

Under the existing rules issued in 2022, the loan structure is divided by cooperative size. Micro and small cooperatives are currently eligible to borrow between P100,000 and P300,000, with a repayment period of three years. Medium and large cooperatives can access amounts ranging from P301,000 to P1 million, requiring repayment within two years. The new P2 million limit applies to the highest tier of accredited entities, allowing them to pursue larger-scale projects that were previously out of financial reach.

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Stakeholder Positions And Repayment Safeguards

To ensure fiscal responsibility and mitigate risk, the city government has implemented strict verification and repayment protocols for the expanded loan program. Alejandre explained that applicants must undergo a rigorous series of committee meetings and submit comprehensive documentation, including a detailed feasibility study. This study must clearly demonstrate how the borrowed funds will be utilized and provide a concrete plan for repayment, ensuring that the city's resources are deployed strategically.

Financial security is further reinforced by the mandatory requirement for cooperatives to issue post-dated checks covering their payment obligations for a period of two years. Alejandre stated that this measure is essential to guarantee that cooperatives will honor their financial commitments. Additionally, eligible entities must have operated for at least two years, posted no net loss in the preceding year, hold no outstanding loans with the city, and provide equity equal to twenty-five percent of the project cost before receiving approval.

Impact On Local Economy And Future Steps

The economic impact of this policy is already evident in the uptake figures reported by the City Information Office. As of August 2026, fifty-one cooperatives have successfully availed themselves of loans under the program, out of the 871 registered cooperatives operating in the city. The expansion to P2 million is expected to encourage more of the remaining 820 unbanked cooperatives to join the program, thereby stimulating broader economic participation and reducing reliance on informal lending markets that charge high interest rates.

Looking ahead, Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre announced that his committee is drafting a separate ordinance to prioritize cooperatives in government procurement processes. This measure seeks to mandate that city offices give preference to cooperative products and services, such as garments, bond paper, manpower, janitorial, security, and van rental services. Alejandre noted that many current bidders are independent businessmen, and this policy shift aims to redirect public spending toward local cooperative structures.

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Furthermore, the local government plans to encourage national government offices and the private sector to source goods and services from local cooperatives. Alejandre also expressed a strategic interest in developing programs to attract younger demographics into the cooperative movement, as the current membership is predominantly composed of farmers. These efforts align with broader goals to foster inclusive economic growth and sustainable livelihood opportunities for the residents of Davao City.