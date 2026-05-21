Davao City Council Approves Temporary Occupancy of Sta. Ana National High School on DPWH Property

The City Council approved a committee report authorizing the continued operation of Sta. Ana National High School in a DPWH-owned property until resolution of relocation issues affecting approximately 2,000 learners. Relocation options that were considered were deemed unfeasible due to zoning and power considerations, prompting the council to allow the school to continue operating until a definitive solution is found.

The Davao City Council approved a committee report allowing Sta. Ana National High School to continue operating temporarily on a property owned by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the 2026–2027 school year, while relocation issues affecting approximately 2,000 learners remain unresolved.

During a 20th regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the Committee on Education, Science, and Technology, chaired by Councilor A Ryan Alejandre, presented its findings on the school’s continued occupancy of the DPWH property along Guerrero Street, currently used by Grade 10 students. School officials informed the committee that the annex property is already registered under DPWH ownership and that several relocation options explored by the city and national government departments were deemed unfeasible





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Davao City Council Education Education Science And Technology Committee Sta. Ana National High School Department Of Public Works And Highways (DPWH) Retention Of Occupancy School Relocation Joint Inspection Land Measurement Contingency Planning Urban Planning City Hall

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