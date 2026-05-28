Davao City Allocates Funds for Additional Bus Units

Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang announced that the city government has allocated funds for the procurement of 20 additional DC buses under the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS). The proposed budget is P1.2 billion, with P200 million allocated for the purchase of 20 additional bus units for public use.

Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said that under the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1, a significant amount has been allocated for the procurement of 20 additional DC buses under the Davao City Interim Bus Service ( DIBS ).

The proposed budget is P1.2 billion, with P200 million allocated for the purchase of 20 additional bus units for public use. This amount also includes the digitalization of the bus service, which will allow commuters to check the routes of the buses through their mobile phones. Currently, DIBS has 10 units operating in the city, providing free rides to Dabawenyos during rush hours when commuting is difficult.

The service runs from Monday to Saturday during peak hours, covering 124 bus stops. Each route completes up to three trips depending on traffic conditions, and each bus can carry 90 passengers, including 46 regular seats, two PWD seats, and standing room for 15 passengers. The buses are equipped with ramps for PWD access and bike racks for commuters bringing bicycles.

Many Dabawenyos have been relying on the free rides offered by the program, with some requesting additional routes so that it could serve other areas. The DIBS was launched on Dec. 5, 2025, to address the growing demand for reliable transportation. The city government's DC Bus has served more than 500,000 passengers since its launch in November 2025, while the national government's Love Bus has recorded a total ridership of 1.9 million since July 2025





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