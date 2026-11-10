Davao City accountant Bajan confirms China trip in December 2025, says it was personal

Davao City accountant Vingelin Bajan confirmed in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte that she traveled to China in the first week of December 2025, saying the trip was a personal reward that she and her friends paid for themselves.

Davao City accountant Vingelin Bajan confirmed Tuesday that she traveled to China in the first week of December 2025, making her one of the local officials who went there late last year.

Bajan gave the confirmation during her cross examination by private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia on the 41st day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Asked for the date, the witness said it was on the first week of December. She was presented by the defense as a witness in the trial. Private prosecutor Divinagracia also asked Bajan if she knew that other Davao City officials had traveled to China in January this year.

Also read Davao City Assessor Adalin faces contempt threat over evasive China trip answers at impeachment trial

Bajan replied that she did not know, because she only knew about her own trip. Bajan clarified that her trip to China with her friends was personal and was arranged as a reward for herself and her companions. She said they paid for it themselves, Your Honor, describing it as a reward for the group. She made the statement during an interjection by Senator-Judge Risa Hontiveros.

Bajan Describes China Trip As Personal

Bajan said they went on the trip as a reward for themselves after being busy with work. Bajan added that visiting Shanghai and Beijing was on her bucket list. She said nobody invited their group to go to China and that they arranged their itinerary themselves. The confirmation came as Bajan faced questioning over her travel.

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She said she only knew about her own trip when asked about other officials. Earlier, Davao City assessor Engineer Jaime Adalin, the first witness presented by the defense, was grilled by the prosecution and some senator-judges about his travel to China. During his cross examination, Adalin said he could not remember details of the trip. Adalin later admitted going to China in January 2026 for personal travel, following repeated questions by senator-judges.

His admission came after he was pressed on the details of the trip. Both witnesses were presented by the defense, and their travel to China became a point of questioning by prosecutors and senator-judges during the trial. Bajan said her trip was in December 2025. The 41st day of the trial included the cross examination of Bajan by the private prosecutor.

She confirmed her participation in the China trip and described it as personal and self-funded. Bajan also said she did not know about other Davao City officials going to China in January this year. She repeated that she only knew about her own trip when the private prosecutor asked her. In her explanation, Bajan said the trip was a reward for herself and her companions.

Adalin Admits January China Travel

She said they were busy with work and that seeing Shanghai and Beijing was one of her bucket list goals. Bajan said no one invited their group to go to China. She said they arranged their itinerary themselves. The defense presented Adalin as its first witness.

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He was questioned about his travel and initially said he could not remember details of the trip. After repeated questions from senator-judges, Adalin admitted going to China in January 2026 for personal travel. His admission followed the questioning. The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continued with the testimony of Bajan.

She confirmed her China trip and answered questions about whether she knew of other officials traveling there. Bajan said her trip took place in the first week of December 2025. She said it was personal and that she and her friends paid for it themselves. She also said the trip was a reward for herself and her companions and that visiting Shanghai and Beijing was on her bucket list.

Defense Witnesses Face Questioning

She said nobody invited them and they arranged their own itinerary. The questioning of Bajan was handled by private prosecutor Divinagracia. It took place on the 41st day of the trial. Adalin, the first defense witness, was also questioned about his China travel.

He said he could not remember details but later admitted going in January 2026 for personal travel. The admissions from both witnesses came as the trial proceeded with defense witnesses. Bajan confirmed her December 2025 trip while Adalin admitted his January 2026 trip.