Pangilinan questions Davao assessor over shifting testimony in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Senator Francis Pangilinan flagged inconsistencies in Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin's testimony on Day 40 of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, after Adalin first matched a Carpio property to a SALN declaration then wavered when shown photos.

Senator Francis Kiko Pangilinan on Monday, November 9, questioned the credibility of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin over what he described as inconsistent testimonies during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The questioning happened on Day 40 of the trial. Pangilinan questioned the shifting answers of Adalin, who initially said that a property bought by Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, in Davao matched the residential lot declared in the Vice President's 2024 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, or SALN. The 379-square-meter property was acquired under a transfer certificate of title ending in 0775.

Also read Davao assessor confirms VP Sara Duterte SALN property matches tax declaration

Assessor Faces Questioning Over Properties

When you were testifying earlier, you said that the two properties in the SALN and the property description in the deed of sale were one and the same but after the photos were shown, you were not sure, Pangilinan said. How can you say you were sure the properties matched if you did not recognize the property in the photos, he added. Duterte is being tried for Article II, which involves allegations of unexplained wealth.

Part of the accusations in the impeachment article are the undeclared properties in Duterte's 2024 and 2025 SALNs. She allegedly failed to declare two properties in Davao: a lot in Matina, Davao City, which Carpio purchased for P6 million in July 2024, and a property in the Island Garden City of Samal, acquired for P3 million in 2018. The defense maintained that the properties were properly declared in Duterte's SALN.

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The prosecution questioned whether the land title cited by the defense corresponds to the property listed in the Vice President's SALN. During the trial, Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero asked Adalin whether the P10-million property listed in Duterte's 2024 SALN was the same as Carpio's property covered by the TCT ending in 0775. Adalin initially answered in the affirmative, citing similarities in the figures appearing in the tax declarations.

Conflicting Testimony on Property Match

However, when the prosecution presented photographs of a commercial building on the said residential lot, the assessor expressed uncertainty about its identification. Adalin later explained that the photograph without the business signage matched the image submitted to his office by its appraisers. But he could not confirm whether the restaurant named Prime Bistro, as shown in other photos, was the same property, because the photographs in their records did not bear any signage.

So, in other words, when you said you are sure the properties were the same, you are actually not sure? Pangilinan said. Because when the photos were shown, you said you are unsure, and now, after discussing with your staff, you changed your answer. Why are your answers shifting?

Pangilinan Highlights Testimony Inconsistencies

Just an observation that, clearly, there are inconsistencies in your testimony. Forgive me, Engineer, but you say one thing, and then you say another thing, he added. During questioning by Senator-judge Bam Aquino, Adalin also acknowledged that he had not checked all of Duterte's properties in Barangay 74-A despite his earlier confirmation that the properties in the SALN and transfer certificate matched.

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I was unable to check all of her properties because the subpoena only specified the title ending 0775, Adalin said. He said his office could submit an official document detailing the couple's properties in the area if required by the impeachment court. He was also asked if he had determined how many properties Duterte owned in the barangay. I'm not sure, although if we're required to submit an official document, we will produce, as required, he added.