Davao assessor confirms VP Sara Duterte SALN property matches tax declaration

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin testified that the Matina property the prosecution alleged was omitted from VP Sara Duterte's SALN is the same asset listed in Barangay 74-A, with an assessed value of P82,046 and a market value of P2,051,150.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin testified on Monday that the Matina property the prosecution alleged was left out of Vice President Sara Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth is the same asset listed in her SALN.

The property is located in Barangay 74-A, Davao City, and is listed with an assessed value of P82,046 and a fair market value of P2,051,150. Adalin was presented by the defense panel as its first witness on Day 40 of the impeachment trial. Adalin answered in the affirmative when Presiding Officer Senator-Judge Francis Chiz Escudero asked him if the property he and defense lawyer Atty.

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Vice President Duterte Property SALN Dispute

Lindon Bacquel had discussed at the start of the hearing was the same asset listed on the Vice President's 2024 SALN. The prosecution had alleged that a P6 million property in Matina, Davao City was omitted from Duterte's SALN. Adalin said the asset is the same as the one located in Barangay 74-A, which is listed on the official's SALN. Bacquel presented Duterte's SALN and asked the witness to verify the declared properties against the city assessor's records.

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Looking at Duterte's SALN as of December 31, 2025, Adalin confirmed that the residential lot in Barangay 74-A, with an assessed value of P82,046, and the commercial building in the same barangay corresponded to the tax declarations on file with his office. Escudero asked Adalin whether the residential property listed in Duterte's SALN, with an assessed value of P82,046 and a market value of P2,051,150, was the same property Bacquel was referring to.

Adalin replied, Yes, it is the same property, Your Honor. Asked how he determined that the two properties were the same, Adalin said it was based on the tax declaration that was presented a while ago. He noted that the tax declaration was cancelled after the sale. Escudero then asked why the SALN indicated a value of P10 million when the property's deed of sale showed a purchase price of P6 million.

Barangay Location Assessor Testimony Matina

Adalin said, I'm not actually aware, sir. Adalin also testified that Matina Crossing and Barangay 74-A were the same barangay. He said they inquired from their Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which says Matina Crossing 74. He added that even in the barangay office itself, there are pictures attached that show Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing.

He said it was common knowledge in the area. Bacquel ended his direct examination by asking Adalin if there was no truth to the prosecution's allegation that the Vice President did not declare the property in her SALN. The prosecution objected, and this was sustained by Escudero.

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Registry Deeds Property Sale Witness Testimony

A prosecution witness from the Davao City Registry of Deeds testified on October 1 that, based on the deed of sale, there was no such property listed on Duterte's SALN for the end of 2024. The property was reportedly bought by Duterte's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio. Escudero then said he looked into the SALN of the Vice President and did not find the property as one of the real properties declared.

Escudero, however, clarified that the SALN declaration has limits. He said the areas are too generic to identify and find out, referring to the Transfer Certificate of Title.