Davao Assessor Adalin Faces Impeachment Trial Heat Over China Travel Claims

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin faced intense questioning during Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial regarding undisclosed travel to China and Hong Kong since 2018.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin confirmed his travel to China on January 25, 2026, during the 40th day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, as senator-judges scrutinized his frequent overseas trips and financial background. Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo questioned Adalin about reported travels to China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia dating back to 2018, challenging how a city official could afford such frequent international travel on a monthly salary of approximately P120,000.

Tulfo Challenges Financial Ability to Travel Overseas

During the proceedings, Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo specifically asked Adalin to account for his trip to China on January 25, 2026. Adalin stated that he had asked his office to verify the information and confirmed that he had indeed traveled to China on that date. Tulfo also pressed the witness about an alleged trip to China on November 12, 2018, which Adalin claimed he had no record of recalling. The senator-judge indicated he could present CCTV footage showing Adalin allegedly boarding flight PR356 to China on that specific date, noting that the witness reportedly stayed in the country for only two days during that period.

Also read Impeachment Prosecutors Challenge Davao Assessor China Trip Duration

Tulfo further cited Adalin's reported trips to Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia, questioning the sustainability of such frequent international travel. The senator-judge asked Adalin directly how much he earns to be always able to travel abroad, to which Adalin replied that a department head in the city government earns about P120,000 a month. This exchange highlighted the growing scrutiny over the financial capabilities of Davao City officials amidst the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Prosecution Questions Credibility on Consulate-Sponsored Trip

Earlier in the proceedings, prosecution counsel Benjamin Tolosa Jr. questioned Adalin about his alleged participation in an all-expenses-paid trip to China reportedly sponsored by the Chinese Consulate in November 2025. When asked whether he was among the Davao City officials who joined the trip, Adalin replied, "I think that is irrelevant." Pressed further on whether he had traveled to China around that period, he responded, "maybe," indicating uncertainty.

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Adalin later stated that he had no record of the trip and could not remember all the travels being mentioned. He also laughed during the exchange, which drew sharp rebukes from the senator-judges. Tolosa explained that he was asking about the alleged trip to assess Adalin's credibility, citing what he described as the witness's evasiveness in answering questions. Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo reminded Adalin that he was testifying under oath and could face contempt proceedings for his behavior and lack of recall.

Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo warned the witness against treating the proceedings as a joke, stating, "You're making a joke of your testimony, and that's not allowed. We can cite you in contempt. Just to remind you, sir. We're serious here." Tulfo added that Adalin had yet to provide a clear answer about the alleged China trip, reminding him that giving false testimony under oath carries legal consequences. The atmosphere in the impeachment court grew tense as the senator-judge emphasized the seriousness of the perjury laws.

Hontiveros Demands Specifics on January 2026 Itinerary

Senator-Judge Risa Hontiveros also questioned Adalin about his January 2026 trip to China, asking him to identify the places he visited and the people who accompanied him. Adalin reiterated that he traveled to China around January 25 with other Davao City government department heads and individuals. However, he said he could no longer remember the specific places they visited. When Hontiveros asked him to name at least three destinations, Adalin apologized and maintained that he could not recall them.

Asked whether he had visited Beijing, Adalin replied, "I think we may have gone there." Hontiveros expressed disbelief over his inability to remember the places he had visited and admonished him for laughing during the exchange. She later asked who had arranged their visit to Beijing and who had accompanied them on their return from Shanghai. Adalin said he was certain he had traveled to China but could no longer remember who facilitated or guided the trip. He maintained that it was a personal visit, a claim that contradicted his earlier statements about traveling with other department heads.

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Contradictions Mount Over Mayor's Presence and Return Flights

Hontiveros questioned how Adalin could have arrived in Beijing and returned to Manila from Shanghai without remembering the details of his itinerary. She stated, "Sir, if our travel authorities know that you arrived in Beijing and then returned to Manila from Shanghai, you must have . Unless you have a doppelganger here in the Philippines who traveled all the way to China." This remark underscored the logical inconsistencies in Adalin's testimony regarding his travel logistics and memory.

The senator-judge also asked whether Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte had accompanied Adalin and other city officials, including the heads of the engineering and treasury departments, during their January trip to Beijing and Shanghai. Adalin denied that the mayor had joined them. These denials and admissions add layers of complexity to the impeachment trial, as investigators and senator-judges seek to establish the full scope of international travel by Davao City officials and the source of funding for these trips. The trial continues to expose potential conflicts of interest and financial irregularities involving high-ranking city government personnel.