Davao Archdiocese Urges Prayers for Peace During Corpus Christi Amid National and Global Turmoil

Archbishop Romulo G. Valles of the Archdiocese of Davao has called for focused prayers for peace during the upcoming Corpus Christi celebrations on June 7, 2026, in response to political division, corruption, and global conflicts affecting the Philippines.

The Archdiocese of Davao has issued a circular for the upcoming solemnity of Corpus Christi , scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026. In his Circular No. 27, Series of 2026, dated May 30, 2026, Archbishop Romulo G. Valles calls upon the faithful to focus their prayers on peace, both within the nation and across the globe.

The archbishop acknowledges the current difficult situation prevailing in the country and many parts of the world, along with the consequent challenges confronting the people. He therefore requests that during this year's Corpus Christi celebrations, a common intention be established to pray for peace. Archbishop Valles urges the faithful to entrust themselves to the Lord, asking Him to guide the nation's leaders and enlighten Filipinos to strengthen their commitment to unity and the common good.

He specifically encourages all parishes within the Archdiocese of Davao and their leaders to incorporate into their homilies an invitation to prayer and reflection for peace and unity among the people. Furthermore, he asks that the Prayer of the Faithful include petitions for peace, justice, reconciliation, and the welfare of the Philippines.

The archbishop also appeals for the organization of a Holy Hour with Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament whenever possible, imploring the Lord's mercy and guidance upon the country and its people. Finally, he advises organizing a Eucharistic Procession in accordance with liturgical norms and local circumstances, as feasible.

The Catholic Church celebrates Corpus Christi, or the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, affirming the faith in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Most Blessed Sacrament. This circular was released against a backdrop of significant political discord within the national government, which has fostered division and discord at regional levels, and amidst widespread corruption involving numerous politicians and national leaders.

It also coincides with a period of global turmoil, including missile exchanges in several nations, which have contributed to a fuel crisis affecting many developing countries, including the Philippines. These circumstances underscore the urgency of the archbishop's call for prayer and reflection, positioning the Corpus Christi celebration as a moment for spiritual solidarity and supplication for national and international healing





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