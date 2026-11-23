Jacy Jay Francia reports P87 million lost to scams in Davao City. Officials urge vigilance against online shopping and fake delivery schemes during the Christmas season.

Jacy Jay Francia, head of the Davao City Anti-Scam Unit, issued a formal public warning on November 18, 2026, regarding a significant surge in fraudulent activities anticipated during the holiday season. Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing held at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Francia highlighted that defrauders are actively preparing to exploit the increased consumer spending associated with the Christmas rush.

Year-End Fraud Statistics Reveal P87 Million Losses

From January through September 2026, the Anti-Scam Unit processed 106 distinct scam cases involving 268 complainants and 136 respondents. These incidents resulted in a total financial loss of P87 million for victims across the city. Francia emphasized that criminal activity, particularly scams, historically escalates in December as residents possess more disposable income for holiday purchases.

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The unit has already referred 54 cases to key law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and specialized cybercrime authorities. In an effort to resolve disputes without litigation, the unit conducted mediation for 35 complaints during the first nine months, successfully recovering P1.3 million for victims.

Prevalence of Online Shopping and Delivery Deceptions

Francia identified online shopping scams as the most common threat during the festive period, noting that digital transactions for gifts frequently result in low-quality goods or total non-delivery. He also warned against fake delivery schemes where callers fabricate parcel issues to solicit payments from individuals who ordered nothing.

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Additional threats include fraudulent travel and tour packages advertised on social media, leaving victims with no tickets or accommodation bookings. Francia further cautioned the public against fake charity drives exploiting sympathy for children's outreach programs and calamity victims during the holidays.

Investigation Into Uyanguren Street Department Store

The Anti-Scam Unit is currently monitoring a department store on Uyanguren Street following viral social media complaints about high-pressure sales tactics. A customer, identifying herself as a teacher, alleged that staff used hypnotic-like methods and demanded personal financial details without consent.

Francia summoned the store manager and staff for mediation even though no formal police complaint was filed. The manager cooperated, stating the aggressive tactics were not company policy, but Francia confirmed daily monitoring of the establishment.

Records indicate the same location housed a different company in 2023 with similar consumer complaints, though no swindling charges could be established due to lack of formal witness testimony.

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Rise in Investment Scams and Legal Barriers

In October 2026, the unit recorded 55 new complaints related to investment scams, many involving fraudulent restaurant ventures. Francia noted that many victims do not file formal cases due to the high cost and hassle of hiring lawyers, though they can report incidents to police without legal representation.

Francia urged the public to remain vigilant and ensure the legitimacy of all transactions. He advised consumers to verify the identity of respondents and the authenticity of digital platforms before transferring funds to prevent further financial losses during the critical holiday months.