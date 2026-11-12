DAR PelikulAgraryo 2026: MSU-Gensan and SKSU Advance to National Film Stage

Mindanao State University-General Santos and Sultan Kudarat State University teams secure top honors at the Regional DAR PelikulAgraryo 2026, earning advancement to the national competition with cash prizes and acclaim for their agrarian reform narratives.

Mindanao State University-General Santos and Sultan Kudarat State University have secured their spots in the national competition of the Department of Agrarian Reform's PelikulAgraryo 2026 after emerging as regional champions. The announcement, made in Koronadal City on 12 November 2026, confirms that student-made films from these two institutions will represent Region 12 in the upcoming nationwide contest. This victory marks a significant achievement for the universities, highlighting their commitment to storytelling that addresses critical issues within the agrarian sector.

DAR PelikulAgraryo Regional Winners Announced

The regional competition, formally known as the DAR Central and Regional Film Festival, celebrated excellence in student filmmaking focused on agrarian reform stories. The teams behind two specific productions received the highest honors in their respective categories. The MSU-Gensan team took home the Best Film award in the Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organization (ARBO) category for their production titled Ang Asparagus sa Ubos. Simultaneously, the Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU) team won Best Film in the Agrarian Reform Beneficiary (ARB) category with their film, Panublion. Each of these Best Film winners was awarded a cash prize of ₱60,000. These awards serve as the primary criteria for advancing to the national stage, where student filmmakers from across the Philippines will compete for the top PelikulAgraryo honors later this month.

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Drenzel Calopez Ang Asparagus sa Ubos

The winning entry in the ARBO category, Ang Asparagus sa Ubos, was directed by Drenzel Calopez, a 23-year-old student from MSU-Gensan. The film provides a stark depiction of the hardships faced by asparagus farmers in General Santos City during a brutal dry season. The narrative follows these agricultural workers as they are forced to share a single tractor and a limited water supply. This resource scarcity occurs while they wait for long-delayed approvals for their land titles, illustrating the complex bureaucratic and environmental challenges that define their livelihoods. Beyond the Best Film award, the production received significant individual acclaim. Drenzel Calopez was also recognized with the Best Director award. Additionally, the film won the Best Cinematography award, and the MSU-Gensan editing team secured the Best Editing honor for the same category, showcasing a comprehensive display of technical and narrative skill.

SKSU Bon Angelo Defino Panublion

In the ARB category, SKSU's Panublion, directed by 20-year-old Bon Angelo Defino, swept the major awards by winning Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay. Set against the backdrop of the coffee fields in Sultan Kudarat, the film explores the complex journey of two childhood rivals who eventually become life partners and build a family. The story traces their relentless struggle against poverty, debt, and severe illness. A pivotal moment in the narrative occurs when the husband, Amay, suffers failing health that leaves him unable to work, exacerbating the family's financial crisis. The protagonist, Lenlen, eventually seeks assistance from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to help the family secure the land they have spent years cultivating. The film depicts their eventual path to land ownership, which allows their farm and home to grow while opening better opportunities for their six children, highlighting the transformative power of agrarian reform.

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Regional Competition Placings and Categories

The regional competition featured a strong showing from multiple institutions across Region 12, with several other films receiving notable recognition. In the ARB category, MSU-Gensan's Aalis ang mga Balang, Balang Araw placed fourth and received an honorable mention. This production also earned individual awards for Best Director, given to Vince Ivan Vesiete, and Best Cinematography. The second-place film in the ARB category was Imlig: Mercy and Boyet Ameller Life Story, produced by the South East Asian Institute of Technology (SEAIT). Third place in the same category went to Tablea, created by Cronasia Foundation College. Meanwhile, in the ARBO category, SKSU's Yuhom secured second place. The third-place finisher was Kung si Makoy ang Paistoryahon from SEAIT. Cronasia Foundation College's Latik took fourth place and also received an honorable mention, demonstrating the high level of creativity and dedication among the participating student filmmakers.

National Competition Advancement and Timeline

The regional winners from MSU-Gensan and SKSU, along with the other top-placed films, will now advance to the national stage. This phase of the PelikulAgraryo 2026 will bring together student filmmakers from all over the country to compete for the national awards. The national competition serves as the culmination of the festival, highlighting the best narratives produced by students in their academic institutions. Winners in the national competition are expected to be announced later in the month of November 2026. The Department of Agrarian Reform continues to use this platform to amplify the voices and experiences of agrarian reform beneficiaries through the creative medium of cinema, ensuring their stories reach a broader national audience and contribute to greater public awareness of land reform issues.