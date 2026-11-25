WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois returns to the ring on January 30 to face former titleholder Joseph Parker. Promoter Frank Warren confirms the highly anticipated bout in Manchester.

WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is set to defend his title for the second time against former world champion Joseph Parker in Manchester on January 30. Promoter Frank Warren announced the matchup on Wednesday, confirming that the long-awaited bout will finally take place after several delays and complications involving both fighters.

Dubois Parker Fight History and Delays

The rivalry between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker has been delayed significantly over the past year. The pair were originally scheduled to meet in February of last year when Dubois held the IBF championship belt. However, the Briton withdrew from that contest due to illness, preventing the fight from taking place at that time. This cancellation marked the beginning of a protracted timeline for the matchup.

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Jospeh Parker has also faced his own professional hurdles. The New Zealand boxer, who held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018, was suspended after failing a drug test in October 2025. Despite this setback, Parker was cleared to return to competitive boxing last August, allowing him to prepare for this crucial return to the world title picture.

Boxing Records and Fighter Statistics

Daniel Dubois currently holds a professional record of 24 wins with 3 losses out of 27 total fights. Joseph Parker enters the bout with a more extensive record of 36 wins and 4 losses. Frank Warren highlighted the contrasting trajectories of the two heavyweights, noting that Dubois is entering his prime years while Parker is seeking a second reign as a world champion.

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Warren described the upcoming contest as a fight that fans have been eager to see for some time. He expressed satisfaction that the event is finally being organized through Queensberry Promotions. The promoter emphasized that while Dubois is difficult to defeat when performing at his peak, Parker has consistently promised to reclaim world championship status, giving him a clear opportunity to prove that claim.

Recent Title Defenses and Heavyweight Landscape

Daniel Dubois secured his position as WBO champion with a decisive victory last month. He defeated fellow Briton Fabio Wardley in a second-round stoppage during their title rematch. This one-sided performance marked Dubois first defense of the WBO belt and demonstrated his current dominance in the division. The win solidified his standing ahead of the January bout in Manchester.

The broader heavyweight division features several other significant titles managed by Frank Warren. Germany Agit Kabayel currently holds the WBC belt, while Croatian Filip Hrgovic is the IBF champion. Both fighters are also represented by Warren through Queensberry Promotions. Additionally, Russia Murat Gassiev holds the WBA title, creating a fragmented landscape where Warren manages contenders across multiple sanctioning bodies.

January 30 Manchester Event Expectations

The January 30 event in Manchester represents a pivotal moment for both Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. For Parker, it is a chance to reverse his recent suspension issues and return to elite status. For Dubois, it is a test of his championship durability after his dominant win over Wardley. The promoter believes the timing is right for both athletes to capitalize on their respective career moments. This bout aims to establish a clear hierarchy in the heavyweight division ahead of potential unification opportunities with the other belt holders.