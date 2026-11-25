PAGASA has issued a heat index warning for three areas in the Philippines, predicting temperatures will reach 42 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The heat index in several Palawan and Eastern Visayas areas could breach danger levels on Thursday, November 26, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In its daily heat index forecast, PAGASA said that the three areas could reach a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The specific locations identified are Cuyo, Catarman, and Borongan. These areas are expected to experience extreme heat conditions that pose significant health risks to residents and visitors alike. The government agency urged the public to stay informed about local weather conditions.

Also read PAGASA Warns of Rain and Thunderstorms in Cagayan and Southern Regions

Health Risks of Danger Level Heat

A danger level heat index could cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and in some cases, heat stroke. These conditions can be severe and require immediate attention. It is crucial for individuals to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illnesses early.

Meanwhile, the remaining areas across the country are under an extreme caution level on Thursday. This level has a heat index range of 33 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius. While not as critical as the danger level, it still presents risks. Under this extreme caution level, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are still possible.

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In addition, heat strokes can occur under prolonged exposure to the heat. Residents in these areas should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. The following areas have low heat indexes of 26 degrees Celsius and below on Thursday. These regions have no warnings hoisted over them.

Precautions for Cooler Areas

Residents in these cooler areas do not need to take the same level of precautions. PAGASA continues to monitor weather patterns and update forecasts as needed. The agency recommends that people avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours. Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing can also help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Staying hydrated is one of the most effective ways to prevent heat-related issues. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help regulate body temperature. Avoiding caffeine and alcohol is also recommended as they can contribute to dehydration.