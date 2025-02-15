Dallas Fed President Logan Cautious on Rate Cuts Despite Inflation Approaching Target

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan urges caution against immediate rate cuts even if inflation reaches the Fed's 2 percent target, citing uncertainties surrounding near-term inflation and potential inflationary pressures.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan emphasized on Friday that even if inflation approaches the Fed's 2-percent target in the coming months, the US central bank should not automatically reduce short-term borrowing costs. Speaking at a banking conference organized by Southern Methodist University in Palm Desert, California, Logan stated, 'I think there's a real question about how restrictive monetary policy is right now. And so I think we need to be cautious.

'Logan also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding near-term inflation, pointing out a recurring pattern in recent years of higher inflation at the beginning of the year when companies often raise prices. She noted that US consumer inflation surged at its fastest pace in nearly a year and a half in January, according to data released this week. Adding to the potential inflationary pressures, Logan cited bank surveys indicating significant optimism about economic growth and loan demand. Moreover, she emphasized that the central bank will closely monitor geopolitical developments and the still-evolving policies of President Donald Trump's administration.Despite these concerns, Logan acknowledged the strength of the labor market, with the unemployment rate declining to 4.1 percent in January. She stated, 'I think we're in a good position right now to watch the data over the coming months... and taking our time to really go look at the data and see how these potential changes are to evolve.' Logan expressed particular interest in the recent increase in long-term borrowing costs, attributing it to anticipations of stronger economic growth and potential worries about inflation.For the moment, she stated that she does not perceive financial conditions as sufficiently tight to necessitate the Fed's intervention through rate cuts. 'That's not where we are right now,' Logan said. 'What I'm most focused on is making sure that... inflation is at our 2-percent target.





Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Inflation Interest Rates Economic Growth

