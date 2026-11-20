The 16th Dakar Biennale of Contemporary African Art launches in Senegal, using the theme of anti-fragility to address economic hardship and social resilience across the continent.

The 16th Dakar Biennale of Contemporary African Art opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 20, 2026, in Dakar, Senegal. The event begins its biennial cycle as the nation confronts a severe economic downturn characterized by soaring living costs and national debt.

Artistic Response To Economic And Social Shocks

Organizers have selected the theme "(Anti)fragility" to explore how communities can transform vulnerability into a source of strength during turbulent periods. This conceptual framework serves as a direct commentary on the current realities facing the West African nation and its broader regional neighbors.

Also read Iloilo City Opens Balay Silangan Rehabilitation Center for Drug Users

Senegal is currently navigating a complex landscape of economic instability and identity challenges within the shifting global order. The government faces the dual pressure of managing massive debt while citizens grapple with the rising cost of essential goods.

These economic difficulties have also fueled a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of individuals undertaking dangerous irregular migration routes across the Atlantic Ocean toward Europe. Recent tragic shipwrecks have highlighted the desperate measures taken by those seeking better opportunities abroad.

Advertisement

Director Explains The Anti-Fragility Concept

Morad Montazami, the artistic director of the event, described the theme as a paradoxical concept designed to encourage a reevaluation of strength and weakness. He noted that society often categorizes things as fragile when they break and robust when they withstand shocks.

However, Montazami emphasized a third scenario where an entity actually becomes stronger as a result of a shock. The parentheses around the prefix anti- indicate that true anti-fragility requires the initial acceptance of fragility rather than its denial.

According to Montazami, crises create necessary ruptures in the status quo that allow for new systems of thought to emerge. He argued that these moments of disruption provide a unique opportunity to conceive innovative solutions to enduring problems.

Global Curators Scout For Emerging Talent

The official exhibition showcases the works of 54 artists and 22 designers hailing from Africa and the African diaspora. This central program operates alongside over 450 pop-up exhibitions held in diverse venues ranging from luxury hotels to neighborhood galleries.

International professionals flocked to the city to discover emerging voices in the contemporary art world. Claire Whitner and Samantha Cataldo, curators at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, traveled to Dakar to evaluate potential additions to their collection.

Advertisement

Cataldo stated that their institution serves a community with a significant West African immigrant population and aims to reflect that demographic reality. She noted that it feels unethical to collect traditional African art when contemporary opportunities exist that better represent current societal narratives.

Works Highlight Resilience Of Marginalized Groups

The artworks on display range from installations featuring silkworm cocoons to watercolors depicting the physical fragility of the human body. Other pieces explore the joys and pains of motherhood, while large marble-like centaur statues occupy the gallery spaces.

Cameroonian artist Jean-David Nkot reimagined the Greek Hydra as gold miners in east Cameroon, a region where governments are attempting to reclaim control over natural resources. Nkot sought to illustrate the ability of bodies to recreate themselves amidst confinement and suffering.

The exhibition also includes work from patients in Senegal's psychiatric hospitals and features a dedicated section for children. This inclusion challenges traditional definitions of who qualifies as an artist and underscores the democratization of creative expression.

Montazami insisted that art is a fundamental common good rather than a luxury reserved for the elite. He concluded that demonstrating art as an essential resource is crucial for navigating the collective struggle against economic and social instability.