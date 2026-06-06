Dairick Duterte Leads Calabarzon to Gold Medal in 2026 Palarong Pambansa

Dairick Duterte, an 18-year-old basketball player from Calabarzon, has led his team to a gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa. His steady performance throughout the tournament has caught the attention of collegiate teams in Manila, and he hopes to make the big leagues.

Dairick Duterte , an 18-year-old basketball player from Calabarzon , has led his team to a gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa . Despite being a little-known player, Duterte's steady performance throughout the tournament has caught the attention of collegiate teams in Manila , and he hopes to make the big leagues.

Duterte's team, bannered by St. John's Wort Integrated School in Antipolo City, defeated defending champion Davao Region in the championship game. Duterte's impressive play included a 30-point explosion against Central Visayas, 21 points against Cordillera Administrative Region, and 13 points against Soccsksargen. He continued his offensive onslaught in the knockout rounds, putting up 20 points in a 99-85 win over Ilocos Region and 21 points in an 83-76 victory over Central Luzon.

Duterte's performance was impressive, especially against Davao Region star big man Rene Baterbonia, who is set to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP senior ranks. Duterte's goal is to make the UAAP or the NCAA, and he vows to never grow complacent in order to turn his aspirations into reality.

Duterte's grandfather is a cousin of former President Rodrigo Duterte, and he hopes to follow in his footsteps and make a name for himself in the basketball world. Duterte's hard work and dedication have paid off, and he is now a player to watch in the basketball scene





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