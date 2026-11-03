DA Tightens Review of Farm-to-Market Roads After Coordinate Errors

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. orders a comprehensive audit of farm-to-market road projects to fix coordinate errors and ensure accurate spending of P16 billion in the 2027 budget.

The Department of Agriculture has initiated a strict internal review of project documentation to eliminate inaccuracies in data submission. This action was taken immediately after legislative leaders identified errors in the technical details of proposed infrastructure projects. The focus is specifically on ensuring that all submitted information is precise and verifiable before further processing.

Secretary Laurel Orders Comprehensive Data Audit

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. directed a full-scale examination of project descriptions and validation procedures. This order came after senators highlighted discrepancies in the geographic coordinates submitted for farm-to-market road initiatives scheduled for 2027. The Secretary emphasized that the agency is actively collaborating with civil society organizations to verify the accuracy of these technical descriptions.

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Tiu Laurel stated that his office accepts full responsibility for correcting any typographical or data errors found during the review. He insisted that public funds must be strictly directed toward their intended infrastructure goals. The Department of Agriculture is committed to maintaining accountability to the legislative body, the farming community, and the general public by ensuring every project description is flawless.

Identifying Errors in 1669 Proposed Projects

The Department of Agriculture coordinated with the People's Budget Coalition, Bisto Proyekto.ph, and the Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Engineering to address the identified discrepancies. Their joint inspection revealed that coordinate mismatches existed in eight specific entries out of 1,669 total proposed farm-to-market road projects. The errors were traced to typographical mistakes where one or two numbers in the geographic coordinates were mistyped.

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These mistakes did not alter the entire project location but introduced small numerical deviations in the data. The agency confirmed that public funds require accurate project information to function effectively. Correcting these data points is considered a fundamental duty of the Department to ensure transparency and proper resource allocation for agricultural infrastructure.

Impact on the 2027 Department of Agriculture Budget

The proposed P198.45-billion budget for the Department of Agriculture in 2027 includes specific allocations for infrastructure development. P16 billion is earmarked specifically for farm-to-market road projects within this new budget framework. This allocation represents a significant reduction from the P33 billion allocated for the same program in the previous 2026 budget.

The reduction to P16 billion indicates a strategic shift in fiscal planning for agricultural infrastructure. The Department of Agriculture aims to ensure that every peso spent on these roads is backed by verified and accurate data. This careful approach to budgeting is designed to prevent misallocation and ensure that farmers and fisherfolk receive the intended benefits of the infrastructure programs.

Political Pressure and Future Budget Procedures

The push for cleaner data aligns with broader legislative efforts to reform budget allocations and reduce wasteful spending. Senator Lacson noted that the majority bloc supports purging questionable items, often referred to as pork barrel funds, from the 2027 budget. This political climate adds pressure on all government agencies to demonstrate strict fiscal discipline and transparency.

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The Department of Agriculture continues to work with civil society groups to maintain high standards of project validation. By proactively correcting errors, the agency aims to set a precedent for accountability in future budget cycles. The ongoing review process serves as a safeguard against potential misuse of the P16 billion designated for farm-to-market roads, ensuring that public trust is maintained through rigorous data verification.