The Department of Agriculture has ordered the Bureau of Plant Industry and its attached agencies to strengthen coordination and monitoring of agricultural import permits, following Sen. Francis Pangilinan's call for clearer rules.

A worker pushes a cart loaded with sacks of imported red onions in this file photo. The Department of Agriculture (DA) has directed the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) and other department offices to strengthen interagency coordination and monitoring in the issuance of agricultural import permits.

Agriculture Department Tightens Import Permit Oversight

The DA said Monday it had ordered the BPI and its other attached agencies to tighten oversight of farm import permits after Sen. Francis Pangilinan raised concerns on how these documents are handled. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. directed the concerned agencies to coordinate more closely with other government offices, clarify their responsibilities in issuing and monitoring permits, and enforce deadlines and documentary requirements.

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"We need government agencies working as one, with clear responsibilities and reliable monitoring," Tiu Laurel said in a statement. "This is essential to protecting the integrity of our import processes and ensuring that decisions are timely, transparent, and accountable," he added. Tiu Laurel issued the directive after Sen.

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Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, called for clearer rules on the validity of agricultural import permits, particularly when shipments fail to meet their contracted delivery schedules. The DA welcomed Pangilinan's recommendations, saying these could help identify weaknesses in the permit process and improve how the department implements agricultural trade policies.

Complexities Behind Agricultural Import Decisions

The agriculture chief noted that decisions on agricultural imports typically involve multiple government agencies, regulatory requirements, and competing interests among industry stakeholders.

"Accountability must go hand in hand with fairness. We must establish the facts, identify responsibilities accurately, and address coordination gaps without losing sight of the broader context in which decisions are made," he said. The latest directive comes amid mounting scrutiny of the DA's handling of agricultural smuggling cases, particularly shipments involving companies with links to the department and its officials.

One controversy involves the 12,480-metric-ton Vietnamese rice shipment aboard MV Tay Son 2, which was flagged by authorities for irregularities. The shipment was consigned to Planters Products Inc. (PPI), a company linked to Tiu Laurel through Planters Foundation Inc., which holds a 79% stake in PPI and is chaired by the agriculture chief. The Federation of Free Farmers called on Tiu Laurel to take a leave of absence while the shipment was being investigated, citing a potential conflict of interest.

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Planters Products Denies Rice Shipment Ownership

PPI, however, denied owning the shipment, saying it had terminated its contract with the supplier before the vessel arrived because the agreed delivery deadline had not been met. According to Tiu Laurel, the DA would also coordinate with other government agencies to translate legitimate concerns into concrete administrative reforms. He said the DA would work with other government offices to address the causes of delays and improve services for farmers, fisherfolk and consumers.

"Our goal is to address the root causes of these problems and build a more efficient, transparent, and accountable agricultural bureaucracy that delivers better results for farmers, fisherfolk, and consumers," he said. Earlier, Tiu Laurel ordered the cancellation of an import permit for rice aboard the vessel MV Tay Son after receiving what he described as derogatory information about the shipment.

The shipment was reportedly bound for Davao Occidental when the vessel was intercepted by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Navy.