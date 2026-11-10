DA Seeks Additional P3.5B for El Nino Irrigation and Relief

The Department of Agriculture requests extra funding for solar irrigation and disaster relief as El Nino impacts multiple Philippine regions.

The Department of Agriculture has proposed a comprehensive spending package to address the severe agricultural disruptions caused by the ongoing El Nino weather phenomenon across the Philippines. The department announced that the proposed budget includes P6.2 billion already released under the government's Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport program. This initial funding aims to support immediate agricultural recovery and livelihood preservation in affected areas.

Requested Funding for Solar Infrastructure

In addition to the released funds, the Department of Agriculture formally requested an additional P3.5 billion to specifically fund solar irrigation projects. These solar irrigation initiatives are critical for sustaining crop production in regions where traditional water sources have been depleted due to extended dry spells. The allocation targets infrastructure that can provide reliable water access for farmers who are struggling with drought conditions.

Also read A small irrigation project in Bohol reflects a larger problem

Addressing Crop Damage and Pest Infestations

The spending package also covers specific measures to combat agricultural threats exacerbated by the climate event. The department highlighted that the funds will support cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall in target areas. Furthermore, the budget includes resources to manage infestations of the red-striped soft scale insect. This pest specifically affects sugarcane production, which is already under stress due to the El Nino conditions.

Assessments of Damaged Regions

Assessments conducted by regional offices revealed that agricultural damage has been recorded across a wide geographic spread. The affected zones include the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and the Bicol Region. Additionally, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas reported significant impacts. The devastation extends to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga, indicating a national-scale crisis.

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Livelihood Support and Social Services

The government is implementing multi-agency strategies to support vulnerable populations. The Department of Labor and Employment is utilizing the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers program to assist farmers who may lose their primary income source. The department is also considering alternative livelihoods for rice farmers in areas expected to be severely affected by the weather phenomenon. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already started providing aid. This distribution has commenced in the Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions to ensure immediate relief for displaced families.

Legislative Action and Budget Mobilization

On the legislative front, 20 senators have signed a resolution calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to declare a state of calamity. The resolution urges the Department of Budget and Management and concerned agencies to mobilize available and eligible funds under the 2026 national budget. These funds include the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and agency Quick Response Funds. The move aims to streamline the release of emergency resources to speed up recovery efforts in the hardest-hit provinces.