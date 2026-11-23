The Department of Agriculture is seeking as much as P18 billion for farm machinery in 2027, while PhilMech says an additional P50 billion is needed to fully mechanize the rice sector.

The Department of Agriculture is eyeing up to P18 billion in the 2027 budget for agricultural machinery, Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a press briefing during the Asia Pacific Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization.

Most of the government budget for mechanization currently sits under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, including the P9 billion allotted for rice machinery, Tiu Laurel said. But the DA is seeking more, with the secretary saying other DA programs also operate machinery and that he would safely assume the total could almost double. So we might have about P15 to 18 billion for 2027 available for farm machinery and motor vehicles, Tiu Laurel said.

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Additional P50 billion needed for full rice mechanization

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization said an additional P50 billion is needed to fully mechanize the rice sector alone, according to director Dionisio Alvindia. In the span of six years, we only mechanized around 60 percent to 70 percent of our rice, Alvindia said. So we are still needing 30 percent more. That could value around P50 billion more to mechanize the whole system, he added.

The Philippine government is pushing for accessible and sustainable mechanization of the agriculture sector to boost production, without leaving small farmers behind despite the modernization efforts. Modernization must be practical, accessible, and responsive to the realities of our farmers, Tiu Laurel said. It requires appropriate technologies, affordable financing, supportive policies, reliable after-sales services, and just as importantly, the skills to operate and maintain these machineries, he said.

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Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization noted that farmers will only invest in technologies that will boost their income. FAO Deputy Director General Beth Bechdol said farmers are some of the most innovative, risk-taking individuals that you will ever meet. But when we think about the evolution of technology and adoption of it, a farmer will not invest in a new technology unless she knows that it saves her money or helps her make a profit, Bechdol said.

Mechanization will not replace farmers or human force

The DA assured that mechanization of the agriculture sector will not mean replacing farmers or any other human force in the sector. The Philippines hosted the Asia Pacific Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization on November 23, 2026, where the officials discussed the funding requirements and adoption challenges facing farm mechanization.