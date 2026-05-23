DA Permits Importation of Belgium Poultry From Disease-Free Zones, Stabilizing Local Supply

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has formally recognized Belgium's regionalization protocols for High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), allowing the resumption of imports from specified, free-of-disease zones. The move is intended to stabilize local poultry supply and protect consumers from inflationary pressures.

In a department circular, the Department of Agriculture (DA) officially acknowledged Belgium's regionalization protocols for High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), enabling the resumption of imports from designated, free-of-disease zones.

The move coincides with the government aiming to stabilize local poultry supply and safeguard consumers from persistent inflationary pressures. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stated that the decision aligns with a 'science-based and risk-calibrated' strategy, which prioritizes biosecurity management and food availability for Philippine consumers. He emphasized that recognizing Belgium's regionalization measures signifies that disease control can be effectively managed through targeted measures rather than blanket bans.

The DA has introduced a policy that allows imports exclusively from bilaterally recognized, disease-free zones, ensuring stringent biosecurity measures. (2735 characters





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Health Environment Trade Department Of Agriculture (DA) High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) Regionization Protocols Imports Bilaterally Recognized Disease-Free Zones Stability Inflationary Pressures Food Availability Biosecurity Risk-Calibrated Approach

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