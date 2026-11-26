The Department of Agriculture delivered 1.2 million cans of carabao milk to nearly 58,000 students in Cagayan Valley. This initiative boosts local dairy production and supports school feeding programs through the Sagip Saka Act.

The Department of Agriculture's Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) confirmed the successful distribution of more than 1.2 million cans of sterilized carabao milk to students across the Cagayan Valley region. This significant logistical operation occurred between September and November and directly benefited 57,970 schoolchildren through the government's school feeding program.

Milk Distribution Reaches 57,970 Pupils

The Licaong Agriculture Cooperative served as the primary supplier for this massive distribution effort, providing exactly 1,222,812 cans of milk. The Philippine Carabao Center's National Institute for Animal Sciences at Cagayan State University assisted the cooperative in facilitating these deliveries to ensure the product reached the intended recipients safely and on schedule.

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Feeding program coordinators in each division were responsible for receiving the shipments and conducting inspections to verify the quality of the delivered goods before distribution to the students. This rigorous oversight ensures that every child receives safe, nutritious, and high-quality dairy products as part of the national health initiative.

Regional Breakdown of Milk Deliveries

The 1.2 million cans were strategically allocated across four specific school divisions to maximize nutritional impact for undernourished children. Nueva Vizcaya received the largest share with 231,330 cans designated for 10,515 pupils in that province.

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Cauayan City in Isabela was the second largest recipient, obtaining 101,460 cans to support 5,073 pupils. The province of Quirino received 65,898 cans for its 3,138 students, while the remainder of the distribution covered other participating schools within the Cagayan Valley region.

Each student was provided with 180 milliliters of milk per feeding day. The feeding program was administered over a period of 20 to 22 days, ensuring consistent nutritional support throughout the specified months without interruption to the school calendar.

Sagip Saka Act Supports Local Farmers

The purchases were executed under the legal framework of Republic Act 11321, also known as the Sagip Saka Act. This legislation empowers government agencies to buy directly from accredited farmers' and fisherfolk enterprises, bypassing traditional intermediaries to benefit local producers directly.

This direct procurement strategy provides local dairy farmers and cooperatives with a guaranteed market for their carabao milk. It simultaneously supports the Department of Education's School-Based Feeding Program by ensuring a steady supply of locally produced, affordable, and nutritious dairy products for children.

Local Milk Production Surges 29.69 Percent

The national feeding program has had a measurable impact on the broader dairy industry. The National Dairy Authority reported on November 16 that government milk feeding initiatives drove a 29.69-percent increase in local milk production during the first nine months of this year.

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Total output reached 41.46 million liters, a significant rise from 31.97 million liters recorded during the same period last year. This growth demonstrates the effectiveness of linking government nutrition programs with local agricultural production goals.

Dairy Output Breakdown by Livestock Type

Dairy cattle accounted for the largest portion of this increased production, contributing 21.86 million liters, which represents 52.72 percent of the total output. This dominant share highlights the continued importance of cattle in the national dairy sector.

Carabaos were the second most significant source, providing 15.64 million liters, or 37.74 percent of the total milk produced. Goats contributed the remaining 3.96 million liters, accounting for 9.54 percent of the national output.

Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act

These efforts are rooted in Republic Act 11037, the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act. This law established the national feeding program specifically designed to address childhood malnutrition and improve the health outcomes of undernourished children across the Philippines.

The consistent supply of carabao milk and other dairy products serves as a critical component in achieving the objectives of this act. By integrating local agriculture with public health initiatives, the government aims to sustain both the nutritional well-being of students and the economic viability of local dairy cooperatives.