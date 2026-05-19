DA Imposes P53 SRP for Local Rice, P50 Price Cap on Imported Five-Percent Broken Rice

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced P53 SRP for local rice and P50 price cap on imported five-percent broken rice in a bid to strike a balance between farmers' profits and consumers' budgets while acknowledging the agricultural staple's political sensitivity, household budgets, inflation, and monetary policy implications.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has agreed to a suggested retail price (SRP) of P53 per kilo for local rice in order to balance farmers' profits and consumers' budgets.

The DA reached this agreement with rice industry stakeholders, acknowledging the agricultural staple's political sensitivity, household budgets, inflation, and monetary policy implications. The DA has also set a price cap of P50 per kilo on imported five-percent broken rice, enforced from May 14 to May 24 for retailers and consumers to adjust





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Department Of Agriculture (DA) Suggested Retail Price (SRP) Local Rice Five-Percent Broken Rice Price Cap Inflation Monetary Policy

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