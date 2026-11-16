DA Declares Manila and Laguna Free of H5N1 Bird Flu

The Department of Agriculture officially lifted avian influenza restrictions for Manila and Laguna after meeting World Organization for Animal Health protocols. Read full details on the containment efforts and future surveillance requirements here.

The Department of Agriculture has officially declared the cities of Manila and the province of Laguna free of avian influenza, a significant public health and agricultural milestone. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. formalized this status by signing Memorandum Circulars 57 and 58 on November 9. These official documents were subsequently posted on the Department of Agriculture website on Monday to confirm the lifting of disease restrictions in these specific localities.

Verification of H5N1 Status in Metro Manila and Laguna

The declaration follows a rigorous review process that confirmed the absence of the virus in areas previously affected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5N1. RT-PCR testing had previously confirmed cases in both regions, but subsequent surveillance showed no further transmission. Manila recorded its initial case of bird flu in game fowl back in January 2023, marking the beginning of a prolonged containment effort in the capital region. The city has now cleared this historical threshold with negative test results in all follow-up screenings.

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Historical Outbreak Data and Containment Timeline

Laguna experienced a more extensive series of infections, recording a total of 19 cases, with the majority occurring on backyard duck farms. Thirteen of these cases were detected in 2022, distributed across four specific municipalities: eight cases in San Pedro, two in Victoria, two in Los Baños, and one in Pangil. The remaining six cases were identified in 2023, with four occurrences in Santa Cruz and two in Lumban. The Department of Agriculture traced these specific geographic clusters to implement targeted interventions rather than broad regional bans.

Role of Bureau of Animal Industry and Biosecurity

The successful eradication of the virus was achieved through coordinated efforts between local government units and the Bureau of Animal Industry. These agencies operated under the strict guidelines of the Avian Influenza Protection Program to contain the outbreaks effectively. The DA Regional Field Office 4A provided critical assistance in Laguna, ensuring that local protocols were followed with precision. This multi-agency approach ensured that no single entity bore the sole burden of the containment strategy.

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Implementation of Stamping Out and Disinfection

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasized in the circulars that effective disease control measures were applied without delay to address the risk of further spread. These measures included stamping out infected birds, comprehensive cleaning and disinfection operations, strict biosecurity protocols, and other necessary quarantine activities. The Department of Agriculture stated that these actions successfully neutralized the risk from infected premises. Such immediate and decisive action was vital in preventing the highly contagious viral disease from migrating to neighboring areas or affecting wild bird populations.

Surveillance Protocols and Future Requirements

Following the initial containment, follow-up surveillance was conducted in zones extending 1 and 7 kilometers around the affected sites. These extensive screenings yielded negative results for influenza A, confirming the absence of the virus in surrounding environments. Both Manila and Laguna met the World Organization for Animal Health's requirement of maintaining at least 28 days without infection after completing stamping out and disinfection procedures. This international standard ensures that the free status is scientifically valid and globally recognized. The Department of Agriculture noted that any new confirmed case in either locality would prompt immediate notification of the relevant veterinary and agricultural offices and result in the revocation of that locality's bird flu-free status.