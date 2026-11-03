DA-Davao Urges Farmers to Preserve El Niño Damage for Validation

The Department of Agriculture in Davao Region mandates that farmers retain damaged crops for official assessment. This step is critical for validating losses and securing compensation from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

The Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region has issued a strict directive for local farmers affected by the ongoing El Niño phenomenon. Agricultural officials are instructing growers to leave their damaged crops in the fields rather than clearing or replanting them immediately. This preservation order remains in effect until government authorities can conduct a thorough on-site assessment and validation of the agricultural losses.

Preserve Damaged Crops for Official Assessment

Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga emphasized this requirement during an episode of the agency's Estorya sa Kaumahan program on Saturday, October 31, 2026. He explained that removing or replacing crops before an official inspection hinders the validation process. The immediate goal is to allow inspectors to document the exact state of the damage while it is still present in the field. This procedural step is essential for determining the eligibility of farmers for various forms of government assistance and insurance claims.

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Gonzaga advised that farmers should report any signs of moisture stress to their Municipal Agriculture Office as soon as possible. They are urged not to wait until the crops have completely withered or become unharvestable. Early reporting allows agriculture technicians and local officials to inspect the farm and log the damage in the DA's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System. The municipality then uploads these reports to the Provincial Agriculture Office for further coordination with DA-Davao.

Insurance Claims and Government Assistance Protocols

Farmers who hold crop insurance policies must coordinate immediately with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation and their local municipal office. The initial steps for filing a claim require the submission of an insurance policy or proof of coverage, detailed information about the farm and crops, and clear evidence of the damage. PCIC representatives are tasked with confirming the specific requirements and deadlines for each individual case.

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Director Gonzaga clarified that indemnity payments from the PCIC are distinct from other general government assistance programs. He stated that cash assistance cannot be promised or distributed unless it has been officially approved through the proper channels. This distinction ensures that financial aid is allocated correctly based on validated data rather than speculative reports.

The validation process requires comprehensive documentation to be effective. Reports submitted to the municipal level must include photographs of the affected areas, precise location data, the current growth stage of the crops, the total affected area in hectares, and an estimated monetary loss. These details form the basis for all subsequent assistance decisions. Standing crop reports are updated every fifteen days to reflect the evolving situation across the region.

Impact of El Niño on Davao Agriculture Sector

According to the latest report from DA-Davao's disaster risk reduction and management teams, the El Niño event beginning in June 2026 has already impacted 6,205 farmers. The total quantified damage from this specific period reaches 584 million pesos. These figures are tracked separately from earlier episodes of moisture stress and remain subject to updates from local government units as they finalize their own assessments.

Earlier briefings presented by the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, placed the total losses at P584.68 million. This financial impact spans across 6,634 hectares of agricultural land within the region. The data highlights the severe economic strain on the farming community due to prolonged drought conditions and water shortages.

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DA-Davao is actively monitoring several key provinces and cities, including Davao del Sur, Davao City, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro. In Davao del Sur, the municipalities of Matanao and Bansalan have reported severe impacts due to significant water shortages. Bananas and other fruit crops have also sustained damage, particularly in farms that rely solely on rain or possess limited irrigation infrastructure.

Strategic Mitigation and Future Preparedness Plans

To combat the crisis, DA-Davao has allocated an estimated P729 million for its El Niño action plan focused on preparation and mitigation. This budget includes P678 million dedicated to boosting production in less vulnerable areas, P40 million for preparatory activities, and P9.9 million specifically aimed at saving production in the most vulnerable zones. The agency anticipates that drought conditions may worsen, necessitating robust long-term strategies.

The department is currently procuring quality seeds and encouraging the adoption of rice and corn varieties that are resistant to moisture stress. Farmers are receiving guidance on selecting appropriate crop varieties based on advice from agricultural technicians. Additionally, the agency is distributing organic fertilizers, bio-fertilizers, and soil conditioners to help maintain soil health during dry periods.

Coordination efforts are underway with the National Irrigation Administration and local governments to assess the condition of dams and irrigation systems. Where suitable, water pumps and solar-powered irrigation technologies may be deployed to support struggling farms. Cloud seeding operations remain a possibility but depend entirely on favorable cloud conditions. Any such initiatives must first be confirmed by the Bureau of Soils and Water Management, NIA, Pagasa, and other relevant agencies.