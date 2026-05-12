DA Bans Importation of Live Animals & Products from Greece Over FMD Outbreak in Lesvos

The Department of Agriculture has temporarily banned the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece as a preventive measure against the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in Lesvos. The ban includes products such as skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk, while certain processed goods deemed safe commodities under international standards are still allowed entry under strict conditions.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has temporarily banned the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece due to confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in domestic sheep in Lesvos last month.

The ban covers products such as skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk, while certain processed goods deemed 'safe commodities' under international standards are still allowed entry under strict conditions. Shipments that have been in transit prior to the circular's effectivity may also enter the country, provided that these were produced or slaughtered before February 28, and comply with established guidelines. Non-compliant shipments will be confiscated or dealt with in accordance with existing regulations





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Department Of Agriculture Foot-And-Mouth Disease Ban On Importation Safe Commodities Import Clearance Suspension Inspection Of All Ports Lesvos

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