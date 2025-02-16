DA and Denso Philippines Partner to Enhance High-Value Crops Sector with Modern Technology

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and Denso Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate modern education and technology into the high-value crops sector. The collaboration will see DA personnel and other learners gain access to Denso's hydroponic Smart AgriTech Farm for training and educational tours. Denso will also assist the DA in replicating standardized farming methods at DA's research facilities.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and auto components manufacturer Denso Philippines have formally established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to integrate modern education and technology into the high-value crops sector. This marks a significant move by Denso into the food industry.

The agreement was signed by DA Undersecretary for High-Value Crops Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero and Denso PH president Yuji Torii, both emphasizing the crucial role of collaboration in advancing agricultural innovation for enhanced productivity and food security. Under the terms of the MOU, DA personnel and other learners will gain access to Denso's cutting-edge hydroponic Smart AgriTech Farm located in Ibaan, Batangas. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in educational tours and receive comprehensive training on best practices in innovative farming techniques. Denso will also provide valuable assistance to the DA in replicating standardized farming methods and technologies at DA's research facilities. In return, the DA will open its research facilities for demonstrations, assign a dedicated focal person for project coordination and monitoring, and oversee the progress of participants through its Agricultural Training Institute (ATI). Overall, this collaboration aims to facilitate the exchange of vital information, educational resources, and communication materials related to farming production. It will also forge connections with other DA initiatives focused on technology adoption and project replication. Caballero highlighted that the partnership directly supports the DA-High Value Crops Development Program's (DA-HVCDP) objective of fostering economic growth for Philippine crops. She further emphasized its alignment with Denso PH's philosophy of contributing to a better world by creating value collaboratively and envisioning a brighter future. Similarly, Torii stressed their commitment to continuous development and enhancement for the future, particularly in improving the Philippines' food security





