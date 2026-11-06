D&L Industries Net Income Jumps 15 Percent on Specialty Product Mix

D&L Industries Inc. reports 15 percent net income growth to P2.2 billion despite sales declines, driven by high-margin specialty products and recovering food operations.

D&L Industries Inc. achieved a 15 percent increase in net income, reaching P2.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, despite facing a decline in overall consolidated sales. This financial performance marks a significant acceleration compared to the 8 percent growth recorded in the same period of 2025. The company credited this robust profitability to a strategic shift toward higher-value specialty products and recovering operations within its food business sector.

Specialty Products Drive Margin Expansion

Alvin Lao, President and CEO of D&L Industries Inc., stated that the company's net income is 77 percent higher than the previous year. This improvement stems from a better product mix where high-margin specialty products accounted for 51 percent of total revenue, surpassing the 49 percent contribution from commodity products. The gross profit margin improved by 1.4 percentage points to reach 14.3 percent, while gross profit itself increased by 6 percent to P5.68 billion from P5.34 billion. For the third quarter alone, gross profit rose 19 percent to P1.97 billion, with margins expanding to 15.3 percent from 11.3 percent.

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Segment Earnings Diverge Significantly

The Food Ingredients segment delivered the strongest earnings improvement, with revenues surging 77 percent year on year due to a 2.7-percentage-point expansion in margins. D&L Industries Inc. attributed this stabilization to coconut oil prices, a key raw material, holding steady at around $2,000 per metric ton. Meanwhile, the Specialty Plastics segment recorded a 30 percent increase in earnings supported by 5 percent volume growth. The Consumer Products original design manufacturing earnings grew by 3 percent as operations at the Batangas plant continued to ramp up, contrasting with the Chemrez segment which posted a 27 percent decline following normalized demand after high biodiesel sales in 2025.

Sales Decline Contrasts With Profit Gains

Despite strong profitability, consolidated sales declined 4 percent to P39.65 billion from P41.29 billion in the previous year. Third-quarter sales fell even more sharply by 12 percent to P12.87 billion from P14.69 billion. Export revenue experienced an 18 percent decline during the period, although exports of high-margin specialty products increased by 14 percent. Exports still accounted for 23 percent of total sales, highlighting a shift in product composition rather than a total collapse in demand for the company's specialized offerings.

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Financial Health And Capital Allocation

Alvin Lao highlighted improvements in return ratios, with return on equity reaching 12.7 percent and return on invested capital at 9.8 percent. Free cash flow remained positive at P1.9 billion as of September, supported by lower working capital requirements and reduced capital expenditures. Capital spending reached P358 million in the first nine months, with the full-year estimate at around P500 million, which is below the previous year's level. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to four times from 4.3 times at the end of 2025, while interest coverage strengthened to 3.6 times from 3.2 times.

Business Model Supports Economic Resilience

Lao explained that D&L Industries Inc.'s business model, which is almost entirely business-to-business, helps the company withstand economic pressures. The company supplies manufacturers of essential products, positioning itself as an essential manufacturer of essential products. On Friday, the company's share price rose by 8 centavos to close at P3.57 each, reflecting investor confidence in the strategic pivot toward higher-margin goods and operational stability.