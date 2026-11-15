Seven countries join ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation during Philippine chairmanship

Cyprus, Slovakia, and Slovenia signed the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on November 14, 2026, joining Sweden, Poland, Romania, and Lithuania among seven new parties welcomed during the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship.

The Republic of Cyprus, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia have formally joined ASEAN's Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Cyprus Minister Evanthia Tsolaki, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, and Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer signed and deposited their respective instruments of accession to the treaty ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit opening ceremony. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that ASEAN welcomed this year the accession of seven countries to the TAC. Sweden, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Slovenia acceded as new High Contracting Parties during the Philippines' chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

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Treaty Reaffirms Mutual Respect Principles

They reaffirmed their commitment to the regional bloc's principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes, and stronger international partnerships. The TAC was signed in Bali, Indonesia, on February 24, 1976, and entered into force five months later, providing a foundation for peaceful resolutions, mutual confidence and cooperation in Southeast Asia. Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro likened the accession to the Filipino concept of pakikiisa, or solidarity, with the ASEAN bloc.

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Each accession is more than just an expression of support for the TAC and ASEAN, she said. This is what we call in Tagalog, a decision to join in a common undertaking of peace and commitment towards cooperation, Lazaro said. This is particularly important to the current geopolitical environment we face today, where escalating tensions, strategic competition, rivalries, and protracted conflicts continue to challenge the foundations of global peace and stability, she added.

Lazaro said the expansion of signatories to the treaty reaffirms the enduring relevance and indispensable role of the TAC in upholding regional and global peace through mutual respect, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference, and effective cooperation. The TAC is ASEAN's foundational peace and security treaty, setting out the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and cooperation among its high contracting parties.

New Members Boost ASEAN Peace Commitment

The three newly acceded countries noted that their entry into the treaty reflects a strong commitment to mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law. Slovak Foreign Minister Blanár, who attended the official opening of the Slovak Embassy in the Philippines earlier this week, expressed optimism that Slovakia's accession to the TAC would foster stronger ties with ASEAN and bring greater benefits to the peoples of all member states.

We are convinced that closer cooperation between Slovakia and ASEAN will bring tangible benefits to our peoples and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region. Today, signature reflects that ambition, Blanár said. Marcos said the next step is to ensure that this network delivers greater benefits for our regions.

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Leaders Review Regional Priorities Ahead

Our partnership should continue to advance ASEAN priorities, respond to the needs of our member states, and turn political goodwill into practical cooperation with ASEAN at the center of the regional architecture that we have built, he said. During the plenary session of the ASEAN summit, regional leaders will review the work of all three ASEAN Community Pillars and agree on the region's priorities for the years ahead, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will be held from November 16 to 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.