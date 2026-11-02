Cyberattacks Hit Supermarket Refrigeration Systems Across Europe, Forcing Food Disposal

A hacking attack on European supermarkets spread across the continent on Monday, hitting fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium and forcing stores to throw away food in an incident that echoed a similar attack in France last month.

A hacking attack on Europe an supermarkets spread across the continent on Monday, hitting fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium and forcing stores to throw away food.

European Supermarkets Hit by Hacking Attack

The incident echoed a similar attack in France last month. The attack raised temperatures in refrigerator and freezer units at dozens of stores. Supermarket groups Ahold Delhaize and Colruyt in Belgium and Luxembourg were hit, as well as Swedish grocers ICA and Coop. Furniture-to-meatballs retailer IKEA also saw at least one store affected.

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In Sweden, ICA Group spokesperson Gustaf Nilsson told news agency TT that a limited number of stores were affected overnight by an incident that impacted refrigeration and freezing systems. He declined to give a specific number. The ICA Kvantum branch in Sjöbo in southern Sweden wrote on its Facebook page that its fridges and freezers had been hacked and set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It said it was working to discard the affected items.

Engla Ingwall, sales manager at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, told Reuters, Everything is destroyed. She said the attack occurred at 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) but was only noticed hours later. There has been a cyberattack and all our freezers reached 50 degrees, she said. The Coop chain said that 7 of its 800 stores were affected by a cyber incident involving unauthorized tampering with its refrigeration systems.

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It said Danfoss was among its suppliers. The Delhaize chain said that an IT incident had affected refrigeration systems in several dozen of its stores, mostly in Belgium but also a few in neighboring Luxembourg. In the affected stores, the range of fresh and frozen products is temporarily somewhat limited, spokesperson Sarah De Meester said. Our distribution centers are operating normally, and there has been no disruption to deliveries to our stores.

The Carrefour supermarket chain in Belgium said a cyberattack targeting refrigeration installations only had an extremely limited impact, affecting 15 of its more than 700 stores. A spokesperson for Colruyt Group, which operates Spar stores in Belgium under a franchise system, said five shops had their fridge systems attacked. In Ireland, wholesaler Musgrave said the incident affected systems in 13 of its SuperValu stores, forcing it to remove some chilled and frozen products from sale.

Incident Forces Stores to Discard Food

Our monitoring systems alerted us to the issue and we took immediate action, it said in a statement. Our investigation is ongoing. In Estonia, a company that makes the affected technology said that one of its clients had been hit by a cyberattack in which attackers accessed a computer controlling refrigeration and turned up the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius, public broadcaster ERR reported.

Jann Mutso, the CEO of Kitman Coldtech, declined to say which store's cooling system had been affected but said that the attack was responded to within minutes and there was no significant damage. The Selver chain said one of its outlets was affected. The cyberattacks in France appeared to target old systems. The latest incidents follow an attack in France last month when police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, causing fires and food losses.

Ahold also reported a cybersecurity incident to police last month. While no one has claimed responsibility for either attack, the incidents have heightened concerns among European authorities about hybrid threats to infrastructure amid growing security tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations. Reuters could not establish who was behind Monday's attacks or whether they were linked to the incidents in France.

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It is not known who is behind this attack, and it may never be determined, said Katrien Eggers, spokesperson for Belgium's Centre for Cybersecurity. She added she was concerned about the growing number of incidents, in part due to AI. All IT systems are potentially vulnerable, and AI can now be used to successfully exploit these weaknesses - especially by sophisticated actors, she said.

Retailers Face Extortion or Nation-State Sabotage

Tom Hegel, a researcher at cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, said such attacks were typically linked to extortion, political motives or nation-state operations, with the absence of financial demands in recent cases pointing instead to sabotage. Retail is an easy target because retail chains run enormous estates of refrigeration controllers, building management systems, door access panels and point-of-sale gear, he said. An attacker who logs into an exposed control panel leaves almost nothing behind ...

A teenager and an intelligence service would look much the same from the defender's side. At least some of the refrigerator units affected on Monday used temperature control technology from Danish firm Danfoss that was also targeted in the French attack. The firm said it had been working with customers to implement fixes. The European Commission said the latest incidents highlighted how digital threats are becoming increasingly disruptive.

EU Warns About Food Supply Chain Disruption

They are a deliberate attempt to disrupt our food supply chain and undermine consumers' confidence in it - a warning that we must take seriously, said EU commissioner for agriculture Christophe Hansen. The repeated occurrence of these cyberattacks is deeply concerning. Luc De Laet, founder and owner of Belgian butchery chain De Laet & Van Haver, said he was woken at 3:30 a.m. by an employee telling him there was a problem.

He rushed to his store south of Antwerp and found the fridges turned up as high as 18 C. He estimated the incident ruined about €15,000 ($16,800) worth of meat. It's very scary. They are hacking the system that is doing the registration of the temperature, and they can program it at a distance, he told Reuters. He added that it was infuriating to throw away so much food.

De Laet said he believed the hackers were trying to destabilize European economies. He had contacted police but did not know whether an investigation had been launched. I only have two words for them: wake up, please, because there's something going on, he said.