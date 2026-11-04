Cyberattack Hits French Blood Establishment Cold Storage Systems

A cyberattack hit several French Blood Establishment regional centers on November 2, yet stored blood products were not damaged, the health ministry said.

Several regional blood banks operated by the French Blood Establishment, known as EFS, were hit by a cyberattack on November 2, the French Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry stated that no damage was caused to blood products stored at the affected centers. The incident is part of a wider wave of hacking attacks that have targeted cold storage equipment across Europe.

The attack followed incidents in eight European countries where stores were forced to throw away large quantities of food after hackers tampered with their refrigerators on Monday. Those attacks mirrored hacks that swept through dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks earlier, raising concerns about the security of connected refrigeration equipment in both public health and retail settings.

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How the Blood Bank Cyberattack Affected Cold Storage Systems

The French Health Ministry said that the cyberattack affected certain cold storage room monitoring and control systems at several regional EFS facilities. These systems track and regulate the temperature conditions in rooms where blood products are kept, so their disruption is a direct concern for the safe handling of blood supplies.

According to the ministry, the blood supplies remained safe because of the facilities' monitoring and alarm systems, along with precautionary measures that were put in place immediately after the incident was detected. The ministry described the situation as now under control and said it is being closely monitored.

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Health Ministry and EFS Response to the Breach

The French Health Ministry issued the official statement and identified the French Blood Establishment as the organization whose regional facilities were affected. The ministry did not publicly name the hackers or attribute the attack to any specific group in the information released so far.

The EFS response has centered on protecting the blood products already in storage and maintaining safety checks while the affected systems are assessed. The ministry's language emphasized that the safety of the blood supplies was preserved, presenting the monitoring and alarm systems as the key defense that limited the impact of the breach.

Investigation Timeline and Next Steps for Blood Services

Investigations are currently under way to determine the modus operandi of the attackers, the circumstances of the incident, and which pieces of equipment were potentially affected. Officials have not yet released a timeline for completing these inquiries.

The investigation will also determine the conditions and timeline for a safe return to service of the affected cold storage systems. Until those conditions are confirmed, the regional blood banks must keep operating under the precautionary measures already in place, and the public can expect updates from the French Health Ministry as the review progresses.