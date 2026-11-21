The Council for the Welfare of Children issues a strong statement condemning the November 17 assault on a student in Malinao, urging strict accountability and privacy protection for the victim.

The Council for the Welfare of Children has issued a formal condemnation regarding the physical assault of a Grade 9 female student by six male classmates in the municipality of Malinao, Aklan. This intervention follows reports that the violent incident occurred on November 17, resulting in significant physical harm to the victim.

According to statements released by the Council, the student suffered multiple injuries, persistent dizziness, and blurred vision as direct consequences of the attack. The incident has drawn immediate attention from child welfare advocates who emphasize the critical need for swift administrative and legal responses to school-based violence.

Also read SDO Aklan investigates alleged bullying at Malinao high school

Condemnation and Safety Responsibility

Council for the Welfare of Children Executive Director Undersecretary Angelo Tapales delivered a stern message regarding the sanctity of educational environments. He asserted that a classroom must fundamentally serve as a zone where children feel safe, respected, and entirely free to learn without fear of harassment.

Undersecretary Tapales explicitly stated that no child should ever have to fear for their personal safety among the peers they encounter daily in school. He highlighted that the environment must be protected from bullying, humiliation, and physical attacks that undermine the fundamental right to education.

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The Executive Director further noted that silence and inaction in the face of repeated targeting or physical harm only deepen the trauma inflicted on the victim. He emphasized that schools carry a clear and non-negotiable responsibility to intervene immediately to protect children who are at risk of further violence.

Escalation from Verbal Insults

The Council for the Welfare of Children provided context on the sequence of events leading to the physical assault, noting that the incident was reportedly preceded by verbal insults. This detail underscores the critical warning that bullying behaviors often escalate into physical violence when early warning signs are ignored or dismissed.

Angelo Tapales stressed that appropriate, child-sensitive accountability measures must be implemented to address those responsible for the assault. The Council urged authorities to ensure that interventions are designed to support the victim while holding the aggressors accountable through established legal and educational frameworks.

The organization called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident to determine the full extent of the violations. They emphasized that prioritizing the victim's psychosocial needs is essential in the immediate aftermath of such traumatic events.

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Privacy Protections and Public Appeal

The Council for the Welfare of Children issued a direct appeal to the public and media practitioners to refrain from sharing any videos or images of the incident. This request is aimed strictly at protecting the privacy and dignity of the minor victim during her recovery and the ongoing investigation.

By avoiding the dissemination of such content, the public can help prevent further stigmatization and secondary trauma for the student. The Council maintains that respecting the victim's anonymity is a crucial step in ensuring her safety and facilitating her return to a stable educational environment.

The situation in Malinao serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in combating school bullying. The Council for the Welfare of Children continues to advocate for systemic changes that prioritize student safety and mental well-being across all educational institutions in the region.