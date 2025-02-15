Curry vs. Ionescu Rematch Falls Through for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The highly anticipated rematch between NBA star Stephen Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will not be part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in San Francisco.

The National Basketball Association ( NBA ) announced that the highly anticipated 3-point shooting event featuring two of the biggest stars in the NBA and Women's National Basketball Association (W NBA ) will not be part of the All-Star weekend festivities in San Francisco . Despite weeks of negotiations, even extending into All-Star week itself, the NBA and W NBA were unable to finalize a format that met their standards.

The event, which captivated audiences last year in Indianapolis, seemed a natural fit for this year's All-Star weekend, especially with the event taking place on Stephen Curry's home court in San Francisco. Sabrina Ionescu, a Bay Area native and WNBA champion with the New York Liberty, was eager for a rematch against Curry, having grown up watching him play for the Golden State Warriors. While both Curry and Ionescu expressed their desire for a rematch and rumors circulated about a 2-on-2 format involving Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark, the talks ultimately fell apart. The NBA had hoped to incorporate some form of Curry vs. Ionescu into the weekend, potentially even during the new All-Star Game mini-tournament on Sunday night. However, they ultimately decided to focus on the revised format for All-Star Sunday and explore alternative options for next year's event.Ionescu, who acknowledged the possibility of Curry having a partner in mind for this year's event, expressed her openness to any teammate who could help her secure victory. She remains determined to reclaim the title from Curry, who defeated her 29-26 in last year's competition. The inaugural Steph vs. Sabrina event not only provided thrilling entertainment but also raised funds for both players' foundations.





