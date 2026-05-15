Crocs x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collaboration: Not Too Weird

This news text focuses on the Crocs x Oracle Red Bull Racing collaboration and the unique designs featured in the collaboration. The text also mentions that these shoes aren't ideal for driving but are great for lounging around and watching race weekends unfold.

Crocs has just collaborated with Oracle Red Bull Racing ( ORBR ), and the results are, well, not too weird. Crocs have been around for over 20 years and have recently gotten popular with the rise of bold but casual attire.

This collaboration isn't something we had expected, but then again, nobody knows what to expect from Crocs—case in point, the Lightnight McQueen edition from Disney Pixar's Cars. The shoes feature two models with distinct designs. The first pair is modeled around the classic Crocband Clogs and resembles the RB22.

It features the team's signature colors, has a front wing above the toe box, and even has a halo and intake scoop situated on top of where the tongue would be on a laced shoe. The second model is the Classic Runner. If Oracle Red Bull Racing's merchandise consists of team kits and athleisure, this shoe would fall under the latter. It still has Red Bull's signature colors but has brighter blue accents, similar to the team's lifestyle clothing.

The collection will launch on May 21. The ORBR Crocband Clogs will cost $95 (P5,870), while the ORBR Classic Runner will cost $85 (P5,252). Currently, they will only be available in the US, but stocks could make their way to the Philippines—similar to the Disney Pixar Cars collaboration—in the future





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crocs ORBR Oracle Red Bull Racing Collaboration Lightnight Mcqueen Edition Lightnight Mcqueen Disney Pixar Cars Styles Unique Designs Collaboration Topic Shoes Colors Design Lifestyle Clothing Features Collaboration Price Os S

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