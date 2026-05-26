Cristine Reyes Shares Emotional Proposal Story: 'It Happened on a Sunday Morning'

Actress Cristine Reyes recounts the touching moment her partner Gio proposed to her on a typical Sunday morning before church, leaving her overwhelmed with emotion.

When actress Cristine Reyes appeared on ' Fast Talk With Boy Abunda ' on Tuesday, she opened up about the emotional moment her partner, Gio , proposed to her.

According to Cristine, it happened on a typical Sunday morning before they were set to attend church. She had no idea that the day would become one of the most memorable of her life.

'I had no clue at all. One Sunday morning, as usual, we were about to go to church, and then Gio went upstairs to my room because we live in the same building. He was downstairs, I was upstairs. He came up,' Cristine shared.

The actress recalled that Gio was carrying a small paper bag, and she immediately had a feeling something special was about to happen.

'Knowing Gio, and he knows me too, we don't want anything super grand or over-the-top,' she added. Cristine noted that Gio's serious expression made her realize that the long-awaited moment had finally arrived. She instinctively called their daughter, Amarah, to record the special moment, even though Amarah had no idea what was happening.

'Of course, I wanted to have a recording or documentation of this special moment that every woman dreams of having someone who promises to be with you for life,' Cristine explained. 'So I instinctively said, 'Amarah, record this. ' Amarah kept asking, 'What's happening? What's this?

' Cristine described how Gio knelt down and popped the question, leaving her too overwhelmed to respond immediately. 'Gio was serious, then he suddenly knelt down and proposed. I couldn't answer right away. The feeling was overwhelming.

Finally, the emotions just poured out, I cried instantly,' she said.

'I couldn't speak. He had to ask again.

' The actress revealed that she and Gio first met at an Ateneo Grade School fair, where she was the bride and he was the priest. That playful beginning eventually led to a real-life love story. Cristine said the proposal was simple and intimate, exactly what she had always wanted. The entire moment was captured on video by their daughter, making it even more precious.

She expressed her gratitude for finding true love and sharing that moment with her family. The couple plans to marry soon, and Cristine looks forward to building a life with Gio. Fans of the actress have been congratulating her on social media, thrilled about her engagement. The story has touched many hearts, as it highlights the beauty of a private, heartfelt proposal over a grandiose event.

Cristine emphasized that it was not about the spectacle but about the promise of forever. She also shared advice for those waiting for their own proposals, encouraging them to trust the timing of love. The interview on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda' gave fans a glimpse into Cristine's personal life, showing a vulnerable and happy side of the actress.

She remains one of the most beloved figures in Philippine entertainment, and this chapter in her life has only endeared her more to her supporters. Looking back, Cristine said she never imagined that such a simple morning could turn into a life-changing event. She described how Gio planned the proposal without any elaborate arrangements, focusing solely on the two of them and their daughter. The entire moment was filled with raw emotions and genuine love.

Cristine confessed that she still watches the recorded video from time to time, feeling the same butterflies every time. The actress also talked about her daughter's reaction after realizing what had happened. Amarah was overjoyed and supportive, which made the moment even more special. Cristine joked that now she has an excuse to call Gio her fiancé.

The engagement has been met with excitement from family and friends, and preparations for the wedding are already underway, though Cristine kept details under wraps. She emphasized that she wants a wedding that reflects their values, not just a lavish event. The story serves as a reminder that true love often arrives in the most unexpected ways and at the most ordinary times.

Cristine's journey from a child bride at a school fair to a real-life bride-to-be is a testament to fate and timing. As she continues to work on her acting projects, she balances her personal life with grace, showing that happiness comes in many forms. This proposal story will surely be remembered as one of the sweetest in celebrity news





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Cristine Reyes Proposal Gio Engagement Fast Talk With Boy Abunda

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