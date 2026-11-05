Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal national team after 23 years and 146 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 5 that he is retiring from the Portugal national team, ending a 23-year career with 234 appearances and 146 goals. He captained Portugal to Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday, November 5, that he is retiring from the Portugal national team, ending a 23-year international career in which he made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals.

The 41-year-old said he would hand back the number 7 shirt after the November international break. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues. He holds the all-time records for international appearances and international goals. It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head.

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Ronaldo thanks family and teammates in emotional farewell

They are also made with the heart, said Ronaldo. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Ronaldo thanked his family, the Portuguese people and the teammates, coaches and staff he worked with over his 23-year career with the national team. Portugal will always be a part of me, he captioned the announcement video.

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I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today I realise that my greatest victory was having deserved the honor of representing the best country in the world, said Ronaldo in his statement. His final international tournament appearance was at the 2026 World Cup, where he tried to win the one major trophy that had eluded him.

Portugal exited in the last 16 with a 1-0 loss to eventual champions and Iberian rivals Spain in Arlington, Texas, on July 6, 2026. Ronaldo looked dejected after the match as Portugal were eliminated. The World Cup appearance put Ronaldo alongside Lionel Messi as the only players to feature at six global tournaments, one of a host of international records set by the Al-Nassr forward.

Previous conflict with manager Jorge Jesus explained departure

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp at the end of September ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark without permission and did not return. He later cited broken promises from manager Jorge Jesus as the reason for his departure. Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but left the door open for his return following Portugal's 2-1 win.

After Ronaldo apologized and said he remained available for international selection, the Portuguese Football Federation suspended the forward for 30 days and fined him 255 euros, or 287.16 dollars. Portugal, who top Nations League Group A4, hosts second-placed Denmark on November 14 in Braga before visiting Wales in their final two group games, which will be Ronaldo's final chances to add to his international statistics.

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Portuguese federation expresses eternal gratitude for captain

The Portuguese Football Federation released a statement after Ronaldo's retirement announcement, expressing its profound and eternal gratitude for his services. More than an exceptional athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the soul of our National Team, said the statement. Ronaldo will leave the international stage as Portugal's most successful player in terms of individual and team honors and has become a cultural reference point for the country around the world.