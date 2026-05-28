Crime occurs in Barangay Poblacion East, victim identified

A crime occurred in Barangay Poblacion East, with the victim identified as Jodel Diolazo, an incumbent councilor. The police are investigating the incident and tracing the possible suspects through CCTV footage.

A crime occurred on Wednesday in Barangay Poblacion East , according to a report by Jasmin Gabriel-Galban of GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon. The incident took place at the barangay hall on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Jodel Diolazo, who is the incumbent councilor of the barangay. Based on the CCTV footage, a motorbike was seen stopping near the barangay hall at around 11:35 p.m. One of its passengers got off and walked towards the barangay hall, where the victim was lying down. According to the police, the assailant's gun jammed after the first shot was fired, allowing the victim to run.

However, the assailant chased and shot the victim again until they were hit and killed. Police Lieutenant Colonel Rodel Gabatin, the chief of the Calasiao Police Station, said that four bullets hit the victim. Gabatin did not provide further details about their ongoing investigation to determine the motive behind the crime and the identities of the fleeing assailants. He said that they are still tracing the possible suspects through the CCTV footage.

The police are working to identify the suspects and bring them to justice





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Crime Barangay Poblacion East Jodel Diolazo Calasiao Police Station CCTV Footage

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