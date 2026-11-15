Crème Investment Acquires Rockwell Land to Fund ABS-CBN Operations

Crème Investment Corporation completes P15.92 billion purchase of Rockwell Land stake. The deal supports Lopez family assets and ABS-CBN financial needs.

Crème Investment Corporation has finalized the acquisition of a 90.74% voting stake in Rockwell Land for P15.92 billion. This transaction represents the conclusion of a strategic asset swap initiated by Eugenio Gabby Lopez III. The deal allows the Lopez family to consolidate control over profitable real estate operations while securing critical cash flow for their media holdings.

Crème Investment serves as the private vehicle for Gabby Lopez and his siblings. By purchasing the majority stake, the firm gains direct operational control and access to dividend payouts from the luxury developer. This move is part of a broader effort to align family resources with specific corporate missions. The acquisition provides a stable revenue source that supports other family business interests.

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Completion of the Asset Swap Transaction

The acquisition marks the end of a 94-day asset swap process that began on August 10. The initial phase involved Crème Investment selling its 25.68% share in Lopez Inc. to Lopez Holdings. That earlier transaction was valued at approximately P11 billion. The subsequent purchase of Rockwell Land completes the restructuring of the family's corporate portfolio.

Lopez Inc. historically functioned as the top holding company for the Lopez empire. Its primary role was to protect the family business from external takeovers. The structural change now separates the media and lifestyle brands from the traditional holding structure. This reorganization allows for more direct management of specific business units by individual family members.

Financial Strategy and ABS-CBN Support

The primary driver for this acquisition is the need to support ABS-CBN. The media corporation has reported significant financial losses, including a P4.72 billion loss recently. Gabby Lopez and his cousins have already pledged P2.2 billion of their own money to help rebuild the broadcaster.

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Crème Investment has also pledged P766.7 million toward ABS-CBN's P6 billion fundraising drive. The purchase of Rockwell Land provides an established, profitable company that generates its own income. This strategy ensures that Gabby Lopez can continue to fund the media group without relying solely on external capital markets. The real estate assets provide a reliable stream of dividends to support these efforts.

Rockwell Land Dividend Structure Analysis

Rockwell Land has historically been a major source of cash for the broader Lopez Group. In 2025, the subsidiary paid approximately P630 million in dividends to First Gen Holdings. Meralco, where First Gen holds a 3.95% stake, contributed an additional P1.115 billion.

These two entities combined to provide First Gen with P1.75 billion in cash dividends. This amount is more than triple the P567 million that First Gen paid to Lopez Holdings in the same year. The disparity highlights the profitability of the power and property segments compared to other group activities.

The dividend flow through First Gen has been heavily utilized to cover debts and operating costs. The company also faces massive capital requirements for geothermal drilling and hydropower projects. First Gen paid off loans while investing in battery storage and energy infrastructure. The remaining surplus after these obligations was significantly smaller than the initial dividend intake.

Impact on Lopez Holdings and Distributing Profits

Lopez Holdings received P567 million annually from First Gen between 2021 and 2025. After deducting bills and sharing profits with public stockholders, only about P247 million reached Lopez Inc in 2025. This limited flow of funds underscores the financial pressure on the central holding company.

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Previously, ABS-CBN contributed P447 million in dividends to Lopez Holdings in 2018. The figure dropped to P269 million in 2019. With ABS-CBN currently out of cash, Lopez Holdings has had to rely almost entirely on First Gen. The new structure allows Gabby Lopez to bypass these bottlenecks by controlling the real estate asset directly.

Historical Context and Family Business Dynamics

The separation of assets reflects long-standing differences in business strategy within the family. Manolo Lopez, former Meralco chairman, expressed disappointment when the group forced First Gen to pay off geothermal debts. He viewed Meralco as a legacy asset that should have remained distinct.

The current deal brings Rockwell Land, a business linked to Manolo Lopez's side of the family, under Crème Investment. This move places the luxury developer under the direct control of Gabby Lopez and his siblings. It signifies a shift toward specialized management of lifestyle and media brands separate from power infrastructure.

Gabby Lopez has built a career in public-facing brands and entertainment. The focus on everyday consumers aligns with Rockwell Center's development. The project began in 1995 on the site of an old Meralco power plant in Makati City. It now includes Power Plant Mall, high-end condominiums, and office spaces.

Future Outlook and Corporate Direction

This restructuring demonstrates a preference for direction over speed in corporate governance. The strategy mirrors the long-term compounding approach seen in First Gen's power grid investments. However, it applies this logic to media and real estate instead of energy infrastructure.

Gabby Lopez intends to continue leading these businesses. The separation of assets allows for focused management of each sector. More announcements regarding family business alignment are expected in due course. The deal establishes a new baseline for how the Lopez family manages its diverse commercial interests.