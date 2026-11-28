Creamline defeated Farm Fresh in straight sets to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series finals. Jema Galanza led with 15 points on her 30th birthday.

Creamline moved within one win of a record-extending 12th championship after a dominant 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Farm Fresh in Game 1 of the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series finals on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Creamline Dominates Farm Fresh in Game One

The Cool Smashers showcased a total team effort, with all but their two liberos and setter getting on the scoreboard in the one-hour-and-23-minute match. The defending champions now lead the best-of-three series 1-0. Jema Galanza, celebrating her 30th birthday, fronted the attack with 15 points and four receptions. Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao chipped in nine and seven markers apiece to provide support.

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Galanza said after the game, Siguro extra inspirasyon sa akin kasi ayaw ko namang malungkot ako sa birthday ko so talagang nag-focus ako ngayong araw and syempre hanggang Game 2 magfo-focus tayo. Alyssa Valdez, who finished with five points, came alive in the third set after sitting out the opener and coming off the bench in Set 2. She unleashed back-to-back hits that extended Creamline's lead to 16-8.

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Valdez is one of five former MVPs on the Creamline roster, along with Galanza, Carlos, Bernadeth Pons, and Michele Gumabao. Farm Fresh, playing in its first-ever finals since joining the league in 2023, tried to rally in the third set. The Foxies converted five of the next eight points behind Trisha Tubu and Alohi Robins-Hardy to pull within seven at 13-19. But Creamline made sure Farm Fresh never gained momentum.

Gumabao Seals Victory for Creamline Cool Smashers

Galanza sparked a 4-1 run to stretch the lead to 23-14 before delivering another hit to put the Cool Smashers at match point, 24-16. Gumabao then sealed the straight-set victory with a powerful hammer from the right side straight to Farm Fresh libero Maicah Larroza. Creamline, which boasts 11 league championships, is playing in the All-Filipino Conference finals for the 10th time since joining the league in 2018.

The Cool Smashers are seeking to establish their might early in the best-of-three championship series. Farm Fresh went through the eye of a needle to reach the finals as it conquered Nxled, the only unbeaten team in the eliminations, in the final four twice. In their do-or-die clash on Thursday, the Foxies did not only rely on the prowess of Trisha Tubu, as they also leaned on Ces Molina and Rouse Tubino who scored 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Farm Fresh Foxies Overcome Tough Obstacles to Reach Finals

Marivic Meneses added 10 to outlast the Chameleons in a grueling five-set clash. Filipino-American Brooke Van Sickle gave her all on the floor after churning out 18 points along with 22 excellent digs and 23 excellent receptions, but it was not enough to catapult the Chameleons to the championship round. Tubu, relishing her experience in making it to the Finals for the first time and despite facing the intimidating Creamline side, knows at this point that anything is possible.

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She said, This is the team's first Finals appearance, and also my first Finals in my entire career. It feels so good. I mentioned earlier how much this team has gone through. There were so many heartbreaks that only the team knows about.

Farm Fresh Players Reflect on Journey to Championship Series

There were so many struggles that only the team truly knows. She added, So it feels incredibly rewarding that we went through all of that. And maybe because of those moments, I'm so thankful we experienced those heartbreaks, disappointments, and near-misses. The head coach of the Foxies, Japanese Koji Tsuzurabara, was the then-head coach of the now-defunct Petro Gazz Angels, who emerged as the champions of the 2024-25 edition of the tournament.

Creamline will look to close out the series in Game 2, while Farm Fresh hopes to extend the finals and force a deciding Game 3.