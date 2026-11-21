Creamline ended a three-game skid with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 win over Farm Fresh on Saturday at PhilSports Arena, clinching a semifinal spot and twice-to-beat bonus. The Cool Smashers will face Choco Mucho, while Farm Fresh meets top-seeded Nxled.

Creamline Cool Smashers ended a three-game losing streak with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Farm Fresh Foxies on Saturday at the Phil Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The win in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference secured Creamline a semifinals spot and the twice-to-beat incentive. The defending champions improved to 5-3 and halted Farm Fresh's three-game winning streak. Creamline had previously lost to PLDT, Choco Mucho, and Nxled in consecutive matches before bouncing back in dominant fashion. Tots Carlos led Creamline with 12 points, while Bernadeth Pons added 10 points, 14 excellent digs, and nine excellent receptions.

Also read Win over PLDT sends Choco Mucho to semis along with Creamline, Farm Fresh

Galanza Returns To Boost Creamline

Jema Galanza returned from a stiff neck that kept her out of the loss to Nxled and contributed nine points. Pangs Panaga chipped in seven points. Jia De Guzman orchestrated the offense with 15 excellent sets and added eight excellent digs. Except for liberos Kyla Atienza and Jen Nierva, every Creamline player fielded scored at least one point, showcasing the team's depth.

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Carlos said the victory was built on teamwork from both players and coaches. She noted that coach Sherwin Meneses admitted the team's confidence was missing during the skid. Carlos added that it was the first time Creamline had lost three straight games, so they focused on delivering in this match. Farm Fresh dropped to the fourth seed and will face top-seeded Nxled in the semifinals.

Trisha Tubu was the only Foxies player in double digits with 18 points and eight excellent digs. Creamline needed to fend off a late Farm Fresh comeback in Set 3. Veteran Honey Royse Tubino pulled the Foxies within one at 17-18 before Galanza served an ace that capped a 5-0 run for a 23-17 lead.

Creamline Secures Semifinals Matchup Against Choco Mucho

Pons then made a crucial kill from the left wing for match point, and Bea De Leon denied Tubu's opposite hit to close out the win. Creamline will now face Choco Mucho in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage. The win completed the semifinals cast, with Nxled locking horns with Farm Fresh in the other pairing.