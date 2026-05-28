CP AXTRA Partners with Ayala to Enhance Makro Mall Operations in Thailand

CP AXTRA has signed a cooperation agreement with Ayala Corporation to leverage Ayala's mall management expertise for seven key Makro stores in Thailand, aiming to improve efficiency, customer experience, and property value.

Thai-based CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, one of ASEANs leading wholesale and retail operators, has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Ayala Corporation of the Philippines to enhance the operations of its Makro stores in Thailand .

Under the agreement, Ayala's retail and mall divisions, ACx Holdings Corporation (ACx) and AyalaLand Malls Inc. (ALMI), will share their established methods and best practices for mall management, leasing, and project development. This collaboration aims to make operations more efficient, improve the overall customer experience, and increase the long-term value of CP AXTRA's properties. The initiative will initially focus on seven key Makro stores, which will serve as pilot locations for implementing the new strategies.

Following the pilot phase, CP AXTRA plans to expand the application of these best practices to other stores across its network in Thailand. The cooperation marks the third agreement between CP AXTRA and the Ayala Group, following their previous successful partnerships to operate Makro in the Philippines and expand regional business opportunities. The partnership leverages CP AXTRA's deep understanding of the Thai retail market combined with Ayala's decades of experience in developing and leasing shopping mall spaces.

By applying proven methodologies to the Makro mall format, both companies aim to elevate the standards of the retail environment offered. They expect this will not only improve the shopping experience for customers and the operational environment for tenants but also foster sustainable growth and create long-term value for the assets and surrounding communities.

Additionally, CP AXTRA will explore future investment opportunities with ACx and ALMI for mall and asset development in Thailand, as well as collaborate on developing new sites and updating existing CP locations. Tanit Chearavanont, group chief wholesale business officer at CP AXTRA, highlighted the significance of the agreement, stating that combining CP AXTRA's retail expertise with Ayala's experience in mall development will allow the company to offer a better retail environment, improve experiences for shoppers and tenants, and drive sustainable growth.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala, managing director and group head of Leasing and Hospitality of Ayala Land, emphasized that Makro's nationwide footprint gives it a meaningful role in the daily lives of Thai consumers. She noted that the opportunity is to help turn that everyday relevance into places people choose to stay, explore, and return to. This partnership is expected to transform Makro stores from simple wholesale destinations into vibrant retail destinations that attract and retain customers.

CP AXTRA operates more than 2,700 Makro and Lotus stores across Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, making it a significant player in the region's retail landscape. The company's partnership with Ayala Corporation reflects a growing trend of cross-border collaborations in the retail sector, where companies leverage each other's strengths to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and market conditions.

The cooperation agreement is also seen as a strategic move to enhance the value of CP AXTRA's real estate assets, which have become increasingly important in the competitive retail environment. By applying best practices from Ayala's successful mall operations, CP AXTRA aims to create more attractive and efficient retail spaces that cater to the evolving needs of Thai consumers.

Looking ahead, the partnership will explore further investment opportunities in mall and asset development in Thailand, potentially including joint ventures for new projects. The companies will also work on updating existing CP AXTRA locations to align with modern retail standards. This collaboration is expected to drive innovation in the Thai retail market, setting new benchmarks for store design, tenant mix, and customer engagement.

As the pilot stores are upgraded, both companies will monitor the outcomes closely to refine their strategies for a broader rollout. The agreement underscores a commitment to long-term growth and value creation, benefiting not only the two corporations but also the communities they serve





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