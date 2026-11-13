Court Orders Woggle Corp to Retrieve Core Samples in Nueva Vizcaya

Regional Trial Court Branch 30 mandates Woggle Corp and PNP assistance to retrieve core samples in Dupax del Norte, overriding opposition from local defendants.

Presiding judge Paul Attolba Jr. of Regional Trial Court Branch 30 has issued a ruling requiring the full enforcement of a writ of preliminary injunction in favor of Woggle Corp. This legal mandate clears the path for the company to retrieve remaining core samples from its designated exploration area in Dupax del Norte town, despite the ongoing suspension of its exploration permit. The order serves as a direct directive to stop any physical barriers that prevent access to the site for the purpose of sample retrieval and safeguarding.

Court Ruling Details and Implementation Scope

In a resolution dated Nov. 9, 2026, Judge Paul Attolba Jr. granted the motion for the full implementation and enforcement of the writ originally issued on Dec. 4, 2025. The court explicitly authorized the assistance of the Philippine National Police to ensure compliance with this directive. This enforcement mechanism is designed to secure the safe passage of personnel and equipment necessary for the operation.

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The defendants, including individuals manning a makeshift quarter described as a sitio barikada along Barangay Keon Road, were ordered to cease and desist from obstructing personnel. Specifically, they are prohibited from preventing Mines and Geosciences Bureau employees and representatives of the plaintiff from accessing the area. The court's objective is to allow these authorized parties to retrieve, safeguard, and transport the remaining core samples to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Aritao.

Competing Legal Arguments on Mining Activities

Woggle Corp argued that despite having coordinated with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, pulled out drilling equipment, and completed rehabilitation following the suspension, individuals at the barricade continued to obstruct access. The company stated that these obstructions prevent the safe retrieval of core samples that are essential for proper safekeeping and custody. They emphasized that these actions were taken after fulfilling all requirements set forth during the suspension period.

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Defendant Jun Roduta opposed the motion, asserting that the writ had already been fully implemented because all drilling equipment had been removed from the site. He argued that there was no actual barricade obstructing lawful passage, contrary to the claims made by the plaintiff. Roduta further contended that the request was effectively a motion to transport ore samples without the required Ore Transport Permit mandated under Section 53 of Republic Act 7942, the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Other defendants, represented by lawyer Fidel Santos, argued that on Feb. 4, 2026, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau issued an immediate temporary suspension order against Woggle Corp's exploration permit due to heavy community opposition. Citing Section 3 of Republic Act 7942, they maintained that retrieving core samples constituted a prohibited exploration activity. They viewed the company's request as a violation of the suspension order and community sentiment.

In reply, Woggle Corp maintained that retrieving the remaining core samples for safekeeping and custody at the Cenro in Aritao was a permitted demobilization activity rather than a resumption of exploration. The company emphasized that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau explicitly allowed this process and confirmed there was no objection to their plans. This distinction between demobilization and active exploration was central to their legal defense against the opposition's claims.

Impact on Local Access and Future Steps

After reviewing the arguments presented by both parties, the court found the motion meritorious and sided with the plaintiff. The court stated that the writ of preliminary injunction issued on Dec. 4, 2025, remains in full force and effect. The core purpose of this legal instrument is to prevent unlawful obstruction and protect access along Barangay Keon Road, ensuring that the plaintiff can execute its lawful duties without interference.