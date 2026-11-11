Sandiganbayan denies Revilla bid to dismiss P92.8-M malversation case

The Sandiganbayan Third Division denied former senator Bong Revilla Jr.'s leave of court to file a demurrer to evidence in the P92.8-million Bulacan flood control malversation case. Revilla remains out on bail after a split bail ruling, while co-accused DPWH officials had their bail petitions denied.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division denied former senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.s bid to ask the court to dismiss the malversation charges against him. The charges are in connection with the P92.8-million flood control project in Bulacan, the location of which has no physical structure.

The denial was confirmed by Atty. Dennis Pulma, Clerk of Court of the Sandiganbayan Third Division. The court denied Revillas leave of court to file a demurrer to evidence. A demurrer to evidence is a pleading asking the court to dismiss the case due to the prosecutions weak evidence.

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The ruling means the case will continue before the Sandiganbayan Third Division. Revilla is out on bail by virtue of the July 31 Sandiganbayan Third Division decision. That decision granted his petition for bail via a split 2-1 vote. The ruling cited that the prosecution failed to present an iota of proof showing that Revilla had either explicitly or implicitly agreed to receive an advance kickback.

Sandiganbayan Denies Bail Demurrer Bid

The bail decision is one of the grounds cited by Revilla in seeking leave of court to file demurrer to evidence. His legal team argued that the weak evidence cited in the bail ruling should also lead to the dismissal of the malversation case. The Sandiganbayan Third Division did not agree and denied the request. Aside from Revilla, other listed respondents in the malversation case include former officials of the DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office.

These include Christina Pineda. All these former DPWH officials also filed petition for bail. But these bail petitions were all denied by the Sandiganbayan Third Division. This means the former DPWH officials remain detained or subject to the courts custody, unlike Revilla who is out on bail.

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The case stems from the P92.8-million flood control project in Bulacan, which has no physical structure. In this file photo taken in February 2026, former senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. (left) confers with his legal team during a hearing on the malversation charges he is facing before the Sandiganbayan. Photos by Llanesca T. Panti. The Sandiganbayan has also denied Revillas motion to exclude the judge from the malversation case, according to court records.

Former DPWH Officials Remain Detained

The denial of the demurrer leaves Revilla facing trial for malversation. He had sought to have the case dismissed based on the same weak evidence finding that led to his bail. The Sandiganbayan Third Division maintained that the case should proceed. The Office of the Ombudsman filed the malversation case against Revilla and the former DPWH officials.

The case is in connection with the flood control project in Bulacan. The project was funded with P92.8 million but no physical structure exists at the site. Revilla has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. His legal team has argued that the prosecution has no strong evidence linking him to the alleged malversation.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division rejected that argument for purposes of the demurrer. The court has not yet set the next hearing dates for the presentation of defense evidence. Revillas legal team may still appeal the denial of the demurrer, but no such motion has been reported. The case will continue before the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

Christina Pineda is among the former DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office officials named as respondents. The other former officials were not fully listed in available court records. All of them filed bail petitions that the Sandiganbayan Third Division denied. The July 31 bail ruling for Revilla was split 2-1.

The majority found that the prosecution failed to show an iota of proof that Revilla agreed to receive an advance kickback. That finding was the basis for granting bail. Revilla then cited that same bail ruling in his demurrer bid. He argued that if the evidence was too weak to deny bail, it should also be too weak to sustain the malversation charge.

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Revilla Must Now Face Full Trial

The Sandiganbayan Third Division denied leave to file the demurrer. The denial was confirmed by Atty. Dennis Pulma. He is the Clerk of Court of the Sandiganbayan Third Division.

The court has not released the full resolution explaining the denial as of this report. The P92.8-million flood control project in Bulacan is at the center of the case. The location has no physical structure despite the funds allocated for it. The malversation charge alleges that public funds were misused in connection with the project.

Revilla served as senator before the charges were filed. He is out on bail while the case continues. The other former DPWH officials remain covered by the denial of their bail petitions. The Sandiganbayan Third Division also denied Revillas motion to exclude the judge from the malversation case.

That separate motion was reported by GMA News. The court has kept the same judge presiding over the case. With the demurrer denied, the prosecution will present its evidence. Revillas defense team will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.

The trial will proceed on the merits. The case is one of several involving the alleged misuse of flood control funds. The Bulacan project is notable because the site has no physical structure. The P92.8-million allocation is the amount cited in the malversation charge.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has jurisdiction over the case. It granted bail to Revilla but denied bail to the former DPWH officials. The denial of the demurrer means Revilla must now face the full trial. No new hearing dates have been announced publicly.

The court is expected to issue a full resolution on the demurrer denial. Revillas legal team has not announced its next move.